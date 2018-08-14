Madras Security Printers Bags Government Order to Implement Data Digitization Project for National Population Register in Tamil Nadu

Madras Security Printers (MSP) has recently won a tender for Data Digitization and Updation of National Population Register (NPR) for Tamil Nadu, India. The state has a population of 80 million citizens.

MSP bags Govt. order to Implement Data Digitization Project for National Population Register in TN

The NPR is a comprehensive identity database to be maintained by the Registrar General and Government of India (RGI). The objective of creation of the NPR is to help in better utilization and implementation of the benefits and services under the government schemes, improving planning, improving security and preventing identity fraud. Digitization is the process by which physical or manual records such as text, images etc., are converted into digital forms.

“We are commencing the work during the latter half of this month. The data digitization process will be carried out simultaneously across various regions of the state with the data centers set up / built in every taluk / district,” said Mr. Arul Prathan Singh, Director, Madras Security Printers Private Limited.

“Entries will be made using our specialized software developed in house and integrated with Quality Checking and Verification processes that will give an extra edge in ensuring accuracy and quality. We are happy that we have been entrusted with the task that is an important part and a new milestone in the journey of our contribution to Digital India.”

About Madras Security Printers

Madras Security Printers is a 42-year-old company and a leader in E-governance and High Security printing. The organization has a successful track record of implementing several e-governance projects in states namely Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, UP, West Bengal, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan and in several countries across the globe.