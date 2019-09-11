Magicbricks is India’s First Real Estate Portal to Become a Superbrand

Magicbricks, India’s No.1 property site, has become India’s first real estate portals to be accorded the Superbrand status after being validated by consumers and the industry in the most recent survey by the Superbrands organisation.

More than 18,000 consumers voted in favour for Magicbricks for the coveted distinction that comes close on the heels of the brand’s latest brand campaign “PataBadloLifeBadlo” that features Ayushmaan Khurrana and Kriti Sanon. Participation in Superbrands is by invitation only and is offered only to the leading brands in their field. With more than 1 million active property listings across 16,000 plus properties, Magicbricks has consolidated its position as the most preferred platforms for buyers and sellers.

Commenting on the Superbrand title, Mr. Prasun Kumar, Marketing Head, Magicbricks said, “We are delighted to be recognised as the only Superbrand in the online real estate category. The Superbrand certification is a testimony to the faith reposed by users in the brand, Magicbricks. Our endeavour has always been to provide the widest range of products & services to our customers driven by innovation, data sciences and insights. Also, we have always connected emotionally with our users through our marketing campaigns. Today, we are the leading brand in the category having aggregated over 80% of all the available buyers and sellers in the market. The Superbrand status is a testimony to our scale, reach and dedication.”

Superbrands is a global organisation present in 86 countries and is dedicated to recognise, showcase and pay tribute to the best brands in each country. It has come to be acknowledged as a prestigious selection. It recognises the brand custodians’ persevering efforts to build brands strong on consumer perceptions which make them more resilient to fluctuating economic conditions.

Magicbricks is India’s No.1 property site. With monthly traffic exceeding 20 million visits and with an active base of over 1.1 million+ property listings, Magicbricks provides the largest platform for buyers and sellers of property to connect with each other in a clear, transparent manner. With this in mind, Magicbricks has innovated several product features, content and research services, which have helped us, build the largest audience pool.