Magnum Spreads the Festive Cheer with its First ever Pop-up Store

Magnum invites you to experience the ultimate pleasure as it celebrates the launch of India’s first ever pop-up store at Phoenix Market City, Lower Parel, Mumbai and Phoenix Market City, Velachery, Chennai. The decadent, rich ice cream made with pure Belgian chocolate is recognized as the symbol of Royal Treatment. Through the debut of its pop-up, consumers finally get a first-hand experience to ‘Make Your Own Magnum’ and style it with art!

Magnum pop-up

The pop-up allows consumers to pick their favorite Magnum flavor between Hazelnut and Almond, topping it with a rich drizzle of caramel, chocolate or strawberry. One can further design their Magnum by selecting three toppings from an array of delectable garnishes of silver pearls, rainbow sprinklers, caramel crisps, marshmallow bits, white and chocolate chips, cashews and almonds.

Make your own Magnum

Speaking about the launch of India’s first Pop up, Head, Ice-creams, India Himanshu Kanwar, said, “We are excited to offer pleasure seekers in India the chance to get creative and indulge in ‘Make Your Own Magnum’. The concept has been an international hit and as we approach the festive season here, we saw no better way to make our loyalists dive into pure indulgence by creating their own delectable version.”

We look forward to welcoming consumers to treat their taste buds by crafting their own version of delectable Magnum.

The pop up will be selling ‘Make your own Magnum’ for 45 days starting 8th October, each priced at INR 100/-

Located at Festival Square in Phoenix Market City, Mumbai and Food Court in Phoenix Market City, Chennai, it’s time to indulge in a bar of pure decadence near you! What are you waiting for?