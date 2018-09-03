  • Download mobile app

03 Sep 2018, Edition - 1147, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Acid was thrown at during Congress victory celebrations in Karnataka’s Tumkur as 25 people have been injured
  • Congress writes to the Goa Governor demanding president’s rule in the state due to Manohar Parrikar’s constant absence
  • CBI gets custody of Sharad Kalaskar
  • 200-year-old National Museum in Brazil gripped by massive fire
  • Cancer-stricken beggar gives Rs 5,000 for Kerala flood relief
  • Varavara Rao attended funeral of Maoist commander
  • 5 men arrested by cops in Coimbatore for allegedly plotting to kill a pro-Hindu leader
  • IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar slams Indian batsmen for over-dependence on Virat Kohli after Southampton loss
MAHE Signs MoU With Florida International University

by businesswireindia.com

September 3, 2018

Business Wire India

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal and Florida International University, USA signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the University Board Room on Friday to provide quality collaborative learning opportunities for its students and promote academic research.

The MoU was signed by Dr Meredith Newman, Vice Provost for Faculty & Global Affairs and Dr Joanne Li, Dean College of Business for FIU and for MAHE, Dr Raghu Radhakrishnan, Director International Collaborations and Dr Sandeep Shenoy, Prof and Head, Department of Commerce were the signatories. 

Both Universities consider the MoU will promote and support teaching, research and community outreach to be of primary importance in the fulfillment of their mission, goals, and objectives. The Universities will promote mutual cooperation in education in medicine, engineering, humanities, social sciences, management and others. FIU is interested in expanding their collaborations in the field of Forensic Medicine and International Business as well.

Study tours to India and vice versa, exchange of graduate or undergraduate students, dual degree programs, summer school programs, exchange of academic personnel, cooperative development activities, cooperative design of courses, conferences, symposia or academic programs and Exchange of academic or scientific materials and publications of common interest are some of the areas both universities have agreed to collaborate. 

Source: Businesswire

