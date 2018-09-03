MAHE Signs MoU With Florida International University

by businesswireindia.com

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal and Florida International University, USA signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the University Board Room on Friday to provide quality collaborative learning opportunities for its students and promote academic research.



The MoU was signed by Dr Meredith Newman, Vice Provost for Faculty & Global Affairs and Dr Joanne Li, Dean College of Business for FIU and for MAHE, Dr Raghu Radhakrishnan, Director International Collaborations and Dr Sandeep Shenoy, Prof and Head, Department of Commerce were the signatories.



Both Universities consider the MoU will promote and support teaching, research and community outreach to be of primary importance in the fulfillment of their mission, goals, and objectives. The Universities will promote mutual cooperation in education in medicine, engineering, humanities, social sciences, management and others. FIU is interested in expanding their collaborations in the field of Forensic Medicine and International Business as well.



Study tours to India and vice versa, exchange of graduate or undergraduate students, dual degree programs, summer school programs, exchange of academic personnel, cooperative development activities, cooperative design of courses, conferences, symposia or academic programs and Exchange of academic or scientific materials and publications of common interest are some of the areas both universities have agreed to collaborate.

Source: Businesswire