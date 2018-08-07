Major Brands 3M, Baidu and Continental to Return to CES Asia 2019 after Resulting Business Gains at This Year’s Event

by businesswireindia.com

CES Asia is on trajectory for continued growth with major brands already committed to CES Asia 2019. Leading brands, including 3M, Audio-Technica, Baidu, Continental Automotive Holding, Digital China, Fossil/Misfit, Horizon Robotics, Libratone, Monster, NavInfo, Onkyo, OtterBox, PICO, Suning and Wacom will all return following the success of CES Asia 2018. CES Asia 2019 will return to Shanghai, China, June 11-13, 2019.

As one of the fastest growing tradeshows in Asia, CES Asia 2018 wrapped in June 24 percent larger than its 2017 footprint and two and a half times larger than its inaugural show in 2015. A record 500+ companies exhibited at CES Asia 2018 to showcase the latest in consumer technology across 20 product categories – from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR) to 5G Connectivity and vehicle tech. More than half of the companies were first time exhibitors, including: Alibaba A.I. Labs, Bose, BYTON, Foxconn, Kia, Leapmotor, Lenovo and LG Electronics.

From extensive conference programming and a record-setting show floor with every major and emerging industry represented, companies both large and small discovered the exclusive benefits of CES Asia. Over 20 announcements for products and partnerships were made during this year’s show. Major business deals and partnerships include Baidu and BMW announcing their co-op to develop next generation smart solutions, connecting vehicles with smart home devices, and Miffy Chen, Head of Alibaba A.I. Labs, announcing her company’s next generation plans, in a joint effort with MTK and SIG, to begin production of their Bluetooth mesh chip – the first of its kind – starting at $1 USD per chip.

“Huawei collaborated for the first time with ZOL at CES Asia. Its product Pro20 received extensive exposure while CEO Kevin Ho’s keynote speech drew a lot of attention,” said the Huawei Consumer Business Group.

In automotive, Leapmotor Technology announced strategic partnerships with Amap and Teld. Amap to provide support in hardware, software and big data, and Teld to jointly build 80 million charging stations in China. Honda announced the Honda Xcelerator project, which aims to cooperate with innovative enterprises worldwide including ScentRealm, Tactual Labs and WayRay.

Developments in AI were showcased throughout the show, paving the way for change in many unique industries, healthcare, sports and hospitality to name a few. Hisense Chairman Zhou Houjian introduced the company’s new AI technology developed specifically to provide an interactive, individualized sports-viewing experience for the World Cup.

CES Asia is a global stage for startups and more than 100 startups exhibited in Startup Park at CES Asia 2018 from 15 different countries and regions looking for investors, partnerships and global media coverage. Exhibit space selection in Startup Park will take place Fall 2018.

“This wonderful three-day journey, marked by numerous events and gatherings, was the opportunity for French companies to discover the Chinese market, meet local and French entrepreneurs, and shine on the exhibition floor!” said Stephane Monsallier, La French Tech Shanghai co-founder.

Exhibitors used the global platform of CES Asia to launch major products and services:

Baidu Intelligent Vehicle and BMW China – cooperation of V2H (Vehicles to Home)

(Vehicles to Home) BYTON – New concept car, the Byton K-Byte

Cadillac – Super Cruise , the first hands-free driving system for the highway

, the first hands-free driving system for the highway Hanergy – Thin-film solar charging pack and the thin-film solar backpack

and the Hohem – New generation of stabilizers, iSteady Pro and iSteady Mobile

and Honda The Honda Xcelerator Project to cooperate with enterprises worldwide

to cooperate with enterprises worldwide Kia – Provide broader solutions and reinforce its concept of “Mobility-ACE”

Leapmotor Technology – Partnership with Amap and Teld for charging stations

and for charging stations Libratone – New generation of ZIPP 2 smart wireless audio

smart wireless audio Mercedes-Benz – MBUX , user experience system based on AI

, user experience system based on AI Mitsubishi – EMIRAI4 , Electrification and xAuto display latest vehicle innovations

, and display latest vehicle innovations Morpx – MoonBot , AI educational robot kit with vision recognition technology

, AI educational robot kit with vision recognition technology PowerVision – Power Dolphin, new generation of underwater robot

new generation of underwater robot SENSETHINK Technology– SENSEPLAY FPV Car Series , an AR/VR driving experience

, an AR/VR driving experience Shadow Creator – Action One , Shadow VR and New Air 2, all-in-one AR viewing tech

, and all-in-one AR viewing tech Suning – Magic Mirror and Biu Speaker with media demos

