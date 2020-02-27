Make the Most of Your Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard Reward Points

by businesswireindia.com

Enter your card number

Enter your date of birth

Generate your OTP and complete the registration

The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is a feature-rich credit card that allows you to make spends with ease, while enjoying deals and offers from partners across multiple categories. These include flat discounts on food purchases, international and domestic flight bookings, utilities and even 1+1 offers on movie tickets booked through BookMyShow, offers on purchases made via Big Basket and bookings made via Ola or Uber. What’s more, you can also access amazing deals on hotel bookings and enjoy amenities such as complimentary breakfasts, all for simply using the SuperCard.In addition, the SuperCard comes with a valuable reward system that awards you points for every purchase. This allows you to extract more value from each penny you spend every time you swipe the card! Certain SuperCard variants award you up to 20,000 reward points as a part of the welcome package, thus giving you instant access to redeeming these points. Here are the two ways you can make use of SuperCard reward points to upgrade your lifestyle:A smart way to utilise your SuperCard reward points is to use them when making a down payment on a purchase made through any Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner retailer. With over 1 lakh online and offline partners in the country, you can avail of this feature on spends like electronics, appliances and durables, furniture and as well as LifeCare Finance for lifecare and wellness expenses. However, note that you can pay your down payment using this method only if you have at least 5000 rewards points on your Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard and are a member of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.In certain cases, you may not have enough SuperCard reward points to cover the entire down payment amount. However, on using the SuperCard to pay for the leftover amount, you can avail of a cashback of 5% and truly enjoy maximum value for your money. The cashback amount, up to Rs.1,000, is credited to you after 45 days of the transaction and is available on purchases made through select Bajaj Finserv partner retailers. To complete the process and qualify for cashback, it’s mandatory to give a missed call on 9266012012.Whether you’re upgrading your home or electronics, buying gifts for friends and family, dining out, traveling or swiping for daily essentials, SuperCard reward points allow you to pay for additional purchases while keeping the purse strings loose! Additionally, you can redeem these reward points for a suite of purchases ranging from flight tickets to groceries, and mobile recharges to entertainment experiences. All you need to do is visit the RBL Bank website and register your SuperCard via a simple online procedure.Here are the steps to register your SuperCard.



With all these ways in which you can redeem SuperCard rewards points, you can give your lifestyle and finances a boost when you use this credit card. Additionally, with the SuperCard in hand, you can make up to 50-day interest-free cash withdrawals, avail an emergency loan and also convert big-ticket expenses into easy EMIs. To enjoy all these value-added features and take advantage of this 4-in-1 card, apply for it online today. Simply check your pre-approved offer by sharing basic details and enjoy instant approval on your credit card application.

Source: Businesswire