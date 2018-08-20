Manage your Health with HDFC ERGO’S ‘my:health’

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading non-life insurer, today announced the launch of my:health, a unique service one-stop platform which will allow individuals to manage their health and well-being. Customers can access this new service on the HDFC ERGO Insurance Portfolio Organizer (IPO) application on their mobile phones.



With the hectic modern day lifestyle, people are turning to technology for a solution to help them manage their health and overall well-being. A healthy lifestyle helps an individual attain better physical and mental health and also decrease the risk of many diseases.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “At HDFC ERGO, our focus is to tell customer to take it easy. With the busy modern day lifestyle, people are dependent on technology for all their health related concerns. Keeping this in mind, HDFC ERGO’s my:health service, offered on our Insurance Portfolio Organiser (IPO) App, will promote well-being and assist them at every step in living a healthy lifestyle.”



The ‘my:health’ service within HDFC ERGO’s IPO app offers an array of benefits such as:

Book a doctor’s appointment and get medical assistance from over 1 lac licensed doctors Diet and Physical exercise plans which can be selected as per individual goals Set Alerts and Reminders for routine health check-ups, next vaccination date, time to consume medications on time. One can also set alerts for their parents to do the same Maintain Personal Health Records to freely access them from anywhere. This also comes as an added advantage for Corporate customers as this will help in faster claims processing Health Risk Assessment to identify the risk factors associated with their health and accordingly get a remedial plan Take up Health Challenges & win Rewards which taken up among families and friends, thereby promoting a healthy lifestyle Search Provider to the nearest pharmacy, blood banks, hospitals, ambulance providers and much more Health Tips & Information for a healthy lifestyle

About HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), India’s premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. In August 2017, with IRDAI approval for the merger of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. with HDFC General Insurance Ltd. (formerly Known as L&T General Insurance Co. Ltd.), the Company marked the first merger in the General Insurance sector. The merged entity, known as HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., is the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector.

HDFC ERGO offers products like Motor, Health, Travel, Home and Personal Accident Insurance in the retail space and customized products like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space through its vast network of 122 branches, which are spread across 106 cities and a wide distribution network.