Manipal Education Medical Group (MEMG) Appoints Mr. Subrat Mohanty as Group President

Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG), a privately held conglomerate focused on education, healthcare and research, today announced the appointment of Mr. Subrat Mohanty as its Group President.



Mr. Mohanty shall spearhead business performance and strategy across the Group’s interests in Education, Healthcare and Health Insurance. He has extensive prior experience in scaling up businesses, understanding digital trends and transforming traditional enterprises, thereby infusing new age tools & practices.

“On behalf of MEMG, I welcome Mr. Subrat Mohanty on board to lead some of our key initiatives. His understanding of scaling business, recognizing trends at an early stage, comprehensive grasp of the customers’ needs, and transformative leadership are critical in driving the next phase of growth for the company,” said Mr. S Vaitheeswaran, MD & CEO, MEMG.

Mr. Subrat Mohanty

“MEMG, with its rich legacy and a strong vision, embodies the spirit of emerging India. Catering to key sectors, that not only transform the economy but also act as tools to empower the society, the Group has augmented its leadership position through path-breaking ideas and innovative products. I am honored to be a part of this exciting organization,” said Mr. Subrat Mohanty.

In his current role, he shall focus on building synergies for expansion of the existing businesses especially those at Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), Manipal ProLearn, MeritTrac, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, as well as, develop new engines of growth, both in the national and international markets.

MaGE is a leader in professional learning and assessments; Manipal ProLearn offers a variety of professional certification courses across varied domains. The Manipal Global Academy of BFSI partners with leading public and private sector organizations in the BFSI sector, providing training in order to upskill and enhance productivity in the sector. MeritTrac is a leading provider of testing assessments services for Corporates, Education Institutions and Government bodies.

Prior to assuming his current role, Subrat was the COO at HDFC Life responsible for wide range of functions including Strategy, Operations, Technology, Digital and Health Insurance. He was a key member of the senior leadership team at HDFC Life for over 8 years during a period of rapid growth and value creation. He has also donned leadership roles at Infosys and started his career at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

Mr. Mohanty holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Rourkela and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

About Manipal Education & Medical Group (MEMG)

Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) is one of the leaders in the country, in the field of education and healthcare services, with a global footprint.

It all started over six decades ago, in 1953, when Dr. TMA Pai, a doctor, educationist, banker, philanthropist and a pioneer, had the vision to transform people’s lives and bring about social transformation by influencing two crucial aspects of human development, namely education and healthcare. He established the Kasturba Medical College on a barren plateau, near the town of Udupi, off the west coast of Karnataka. Today, this plateau is the vibrant university town of Manipal and the home of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), recognised by the Government of India as one of the six “Institutions of Eminence” in the country.

MEMG has 6 Universities with 11 campuses in India and abroad. Besides MAHE, its other Universities in India include Sikkim Manipal University in Sikkim and Manipal University Jaipur in Rajasthan. The global education footprint extends to Malaysia, Nepal, Dubai and Antigua, in the Caribbean Islands. Its various campus based academic programs have over 50,000 students. Through its corporate entity Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), it offers corporate & distance education and training solutions. With this range and spread of its academic presence, MEMG is amongst the largest private education providers in the country.

In health care, MEMG operates through Manipal Health Enterprise (MHE). At present, MHE manages around 6,000 beds covering 15 hospitals in India and overseas, covering both corporate and teaching hospitals, and making it amongst the top five healthcare providers in the country.

MEMG also has major presence in stem cell research through its company “Stempeutics”, operating in India and Malaysia and focused on therapeutics.