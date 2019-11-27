Manipal Global Academy of BFSI Partners with Sundaram Finance

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), is partnering with Sundaram Finance Ltd. for conducting a year-long program to help industry professionals develop their skill and be industry ready.

The program, commencing in February 2020, will train about 100+ professionals and help them strengthen their functional knowledge and negotiation skills, preparing them to be productive from day zero. The course will assist these industry professionals in addressing their day to day challenges, while at the same time, developing their communication skills to better understand and build better relations with their customers.

“This tie up with Sundaram Finances is aimed at helping bridge the skill gap among the youth and make them industry ready. With presence in mutual funds, housing finance, general insurance, IT, BPO and retail distribution of a wide array of financial services and products, the firm will be able to optimally use data and analysis to retain and service their customers better through Manipal Global Academy of BFSI’s globally benchmarked offerings. Our program has been fine-tuned to suit their niche requirements,” said Mr. Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Academy of BFSI.

The program will be conducted in 3 phases. The first four months, conducted on campus, will focus on giving them the theoretical knowledge and skills. This will be followed by a two months internship which will give them a more practical experience. The final six months will be conducted at Sundaram Finance where the candidates will receive on the job training. This approach will help the candidates gain a more practical understanding and put their skills to use.

On successful completion of the courses, the candidates will be able to build and analyze a customer’s profile and assess the risk involved in each stage of proposal. The course will also help the candidates develop their communication and relationship management skills to build a better relationship with their customers.

About Manipal Global Academy of BFSI

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI is a leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider to leading Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Industry. Established in 2008, we set up the Probationary Officers Program with ICICI Bank and we have trained thousands of learners of ICICI Bank through this initiative over the last 10 years. Over 45 BFSI Organizations have partnered with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI. The Academy of BFSI trains over 15000 industry professionals every year for its industry partners. Since its inception, Academy of BFSI has trained over 70,000 professionals for leading banks, financial services and insurance organizations. The Academy of BFSI has established exceptional benchmarks in enhancing the productivity by transforming talent and hence the human capital of the banks, financial services companies, and insurance companies. With over 200 industry professionals as faculty, over 5 high-quality infrastructures across Bangalore and Jaipur, the academy ensure young professionals are job-ready from day one, thus enabling our partners to address human capital challenges such as productivity and performance. Our programs address learning requirements across functions and levels and across the spectrum of BFSI organisations – Banks (public sector, private sector, small, mid and large sized), Financial Services companies and Insurance Companies (Life, General and Health).