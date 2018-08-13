  • Download mobile app

13 Aug 2018

Manish Kumar Sharma, Sunil Dhopatkar and Sachin Tiwari From Mumbai Win Castrol Super Mechanic Title for Cars

by businesswireindia.com

August 13, 2018

Business Wire India

In the closely contested Castrol Super Mechanic All-India finale for car mechanics in Mumbai, Manish Kumar Sharma, Sunil Dhopatkar and Sachin Tiwari proved their mettle and emerged victorious. The winning trio will now head to Malaysia for the Castrol Asia Pacific Super Mechanic regional Finale for cars, where champion mechanics from six other countries will battle it out for the ultimate title of ‘Castrol Super Mechanic – Asia Pacific’. The winning team of the Asia-Pacific event will be invited to experience the technical precision & speed alongside the Renault F1 Pit Crew at the prestigious Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in September.

The qualifying rounds for the Castrol Super Mechanic for Cars were held in Delhi and Mumbai, with top six finalists from each location, qualifying to compete in the finals. The exciting grand finale saw four teams, comprising of three mechanics each, competing to win the prestigious title. The final round included a quiz and a practical round, which tested the mechanics on their vehicle servicing and repair knowledge and skills. 

According to Kedar Apte – Vice President Marketing, Castrol India, “The Castrol Super Mechanic programme was initiated with an aim to recognize and reward one of the most undervalued communities in our country – the mechanics – one of our key stakeholders, who keep India moving. Our programme gives them a platform to showcase their knowledge and skills and updates them on the latest trends and technologies emerging in the automotive and lubricant industries. We are delighted with the response we got for the Castrol Super Mechanic programme this year, and are looking forward to a more exciting and engaging event next year.

One of the winners, Sunil Dhopatkar, said, “I am really excited to win the Castrol Super Mechanic competition for cars and proudly look forward to representing India at the Asia Pacific finale. Castrol Super Mechanic contest has helped me develop and improve my skill set and knowledge. The judges, training and interaction with instructors at the contest gave me rich exposure to new technologies and techniques which I would not have had the opportunity to access.

Source: Businesswire

