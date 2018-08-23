Marriott International’s Three Loyalty Programs Unify

by businesswireindia.com

to take advantage of everything Marriott’s loyalty programs offer worldwide

All members now earn points for food and beverage, spa and other qualifying incidentals charged to their folio, rather than just the room rate.

Hotels throughout the loyalty portfolio now have no blackout dates for points redemptions.

Booking direct on any of Marriott’s digital and mobile channels means members can take advantage of exclusive member-only rates and free Wi-Fi. In addition, both the Marriott and SPG apps offer mobile check-in and check-out and send members alerts when their room is ready. Members can also chat directly with hotel associates before, during, and after their stays using Mobile Requests, and use their smartphones as their room key at more than 1,000 hotels.