Marvie Ann Beck Celebrates 25 Years as Indias Leading Makeup Artist

Makeup and Hair artist Marvie Ann Beck celebrated 25 years of being an industry expert by curating a glam night showcase with her rendition of 'Beauty Within' at ‘The Olive Canvas with Ranjit Rodricks’ in Mumbai. Marvie has worked with the biggest Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Oscar winning Hollywood actors Cate Blanchett & Hilary Swank.

The highlight of the evening was an impressive fashion show with 11 muses, from various walks of life, shashaying down the ramp showcasing their version of beauty. The people who walked the ramp were Avani Shah, Sweta Mohanty, Srishti Kumar, Lascelles, Anisha Pahuja, Gentleman Gaga, Mesmer Augustin, Lavinia Hansraj, Savio John Pereira, Hemangi Mahableshwari and Adriane Bredemeyer (Anna). Also present at the event was actress Ritu Shivpuri.

For the first time in India, Marvie is introducing a concept called 'Beauty Within' where being beautiful is an inside out process from skincare, makeup, hair styling, self-grooming, diet, yoga, mind management, emotional intelligence along with developing self-esteem and communication skills.

Marvie Ann Beck

Talking at the event, Marvie said, “I have been a part of this industry for 25 years now, not just as a makeup artist but also as an educator. I believe one must be a good human first and then everything else. I want to encourage people to live an extraordinary life by enhancing their skill sets and networking with the right type of people. What better way than celebrating this big day with my close friends from the fraternity who represent beauty in their own individual way. It was so much fun and overwhelming to have these powerful men and women from various walks of life come support me and glam up the evening with their presence and aura.”



Apart from being a well renowned makeup artist, Marvie has been a color consultant and product developer for Hindustan Unilever for 8 years & Grooming consultant for Jet Airways & has trained over 100 Batches. She is also runs one of the best makeup academy in India and has trained over 1000 students in last 5 years. These students have done over 9000 faces with Marvie’s experience.

About Marvie Ann Beck

Marvie Ann Beck comes from a family of artists. She dabbled in all the possible art forms, from dance to singing to literature. You name it and she has done it. She is a literature graduate and wanted to be a teacher. But the creative side to her took her to the area where she could explore her imagination and it freed her from having a 9-5 desk job. She tried all the art forms before she decided to take the plunge and pick up a makeup brush. She was a dance trainer then an air hostess which she enjoyed thoroughly.

After being an air hostess for a few years, she decided to use her creativity & plunge herself into the world of colour & makeup. She got personally trained in a short course in makeup by Penny Delamar, the owner of Delamar School of Makeup, London. The rest Marvie proclaims that she is a self-trained artist & is one of the best person for you to learn from her vast knowledge and experience and in today's language be termed as an inspiring beauty coach.

