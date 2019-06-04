Mary Kay Awards Doctoral Dissertation Awards at 2019 Academy of Marketing Science Annual Conference

by businesswireindia.com

Mary Kay, an international leader in corporate and social responsibility, announced winners of the Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation and Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Awards at the 2019 Academy of Marketing Science Annual Conference in Toronto. The awards, which have been provided annually by the iconic beauty company for more than 25 years, celebrate doctoral candidates in marketing based on the quality of their dissertation research and their final presentations at the AMS Annual Conference.

From L to R: Martin Hirche (3rd Dissertation); Junzhou Zhang (2nd Proposal); Anh Dang (2nd Dissertation); Michelle Haurilak (Director Public Relations, Digital & Product Marketing, MK Canada); Shaobo Li (1st Proposal); Kiran Pedada (1st Dissertation). (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Doctoral students from programs at any recognized university, college of higher learning, business school or management school worldwide were eligible for the AMS Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Awards. This year’s winners were:

2019 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Proposal Award

1. Shaobo Li, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

2. Junzhou Zhang, Old Dominion University

2019 Mary Kay Doctoral Dissertation Award

1. Kiran Pedada, Texas Tech University

2. Anh Dang, Old Dominion University

3. Martin Hirche, Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science, University of South Australia

“Mary Kay fosters a culture of innovation, empowerment and continuous education with our independent sales force and employees around the world,” said Beth Lopez, Vice President of Global Sales Education for Mary Kay. “We were so impressed by the dissertation presentations at this year’s AMS Annual Conference. We look forward to providing mentorship and networking opportunities to our winners as they pursue their noble goal of continuous education.”

Michelle Haurilak, Director of PR, Digital & Product Marketing of Mary Kay Canada, announced the winners of the Mary Kay Dissertation Award and the Mary Kay Dissertation Proposal Award during the awards banquet lunch on Thursday, May 30.

“The Mary Kay Dissertation Competition is an important part of the Academy of Marketing Science Annual Conference,” said O.C. Ferrell, President of The Academy of Marketing Science. “Mary Kay’s involvement provides an opportunity for finalists to network with Mary Kay executives. Improving industry connections for doctoral students is a major objective of the competition. We sincerely appreciate Mary Kay’s commitment to this event.”

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: offer rewarding opportunities for women, manufacture irresistible products and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics and nutritional supplements. Through the Mary Kay FoundationSM, the company has awarded more than $78 million to cancer research and domestic violence shelters. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.

About The Academy of Marketing Science

The Academy of Marketing Science is a non-profit, international, scholarly, professional organization. It is dedicated to promoting high standards and excellence in the creation and dissemination of marketing knowledge and the furtherance of marketing practice through a role of leadership within the discipline of marketing around the world. The Academy is committed to the highest ethical standards and collegiality in the pursuit of this mission.

