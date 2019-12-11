Masakazu Yoshimura takes over as Chairman of Lexus India

Lexus India today announced the appointment of Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura as its Chairman, effective January 1st, 2020. Yoshimura has been associated with Toyota Motor Corporation since 1990.

Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura

Masakazu Yoshimura comes with 30 years of extensive experience in the automobile sector, spanning across diverse areas covering Product Planning, Pricing, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing. A visionary anchored in the practical, he will guide the brand in delivering on its promise of amazing experiences in India.

Speaking on the appointment as the Chairman of Lexus India – Masakazu Yoshimura, said, “Lexus is a luxury lifestyle brand offering unparalleled guest experience. The discerning Indian luxury customer appreciates our exquisite portfolio of self-charging hybrid cars. As we begin our 3rd year of India operations, I’m sure we’ll continue to delight our guests in India.”

Mr. PB Venugopal will continue as the President of Lexus India.

About Lexus

Lexus began its journey in 1989 and has, since then, expanded its line-up to meet the needs of luxury consumers around the world. It is now going beyond its reputation for high quality vehicles with the integration of innovative technology, emotional exterior and interior designs, and engaging driving dynamics and performance. Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader, having sold over a million hybrid vehicles globally. Lexus vehicles are sold through a network of dealers who are committed to delivering exemplary guest experiences.

