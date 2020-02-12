Mavenir and MUGLER Collaborate to Deliver Mavenir End-to-End 5G Private Networks in Germany

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native 4G/5G network software provider for CSPs, has announced collaboration and joint go-to-market with MUGLER, a leading and well-established neutral system integrator for telco networks in Germany, to deliver Mavenir’s end-to-end 5G solutions including 5G vRAN, 5G Core & Digital Enablement Platform to the German Enterprise & Industry Market, enabled by the German Government’s Private Networks initiative and the allocation of spectrum for private enterprise and industry use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005394/en/

Mavenir will offer its full portfolio of 4G and 5G solutions for the German Private Networks market to address the needs of Enterprises, Industries and Service Providers. Mugler will act as go to market partner for Mavenir as well as a value-added reseller including systems integration and local operation and support. In addition, Mugler has secured a private networks license from BNetzA (the German frequency regulator) and will deploy an end-to-end 5G system on its own campus at Oberlungwitz (Saxony, Germany). This network will be used for advanced enterprise use cases such as AGVs for logistics, AR/VR, IoT, Video, Broadcast and Secure Communications for Mugler’s enterprise needs, as well as a showcase and testbed for end customers.

Jointly, the companies will address the growing business opportunity for private networks for the Industry, Media, Health, Public Authorities and Service Provider segments and customers.

A Comprehensive Private Networks Solution for Enterprises and Industries

The German Government’s private networks initiative has allocated spectrum in the 3.7-3.8 GHz band for enterprises and industries to build their own mobile networks in environments such as campuses, venues, offices, factories and ports etc.

Mavenir’s OpenRAN vRAN encompasses 4G and 5G radio access, and the disaggregated RAN approach extends virtualization to the edge of the network and provides strategic differentiation by enabling multisource Remote Radio Units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized, containerized, Cloud Base Band software over ethernet Fronthaul (FH), using the O-RAN open interface overcoming the traditional constraints of the proprietary walled garden specifications used by the other traditional equipment vendors.

Mavenir’s 5G Core solution, based on cloud-native principles, can be retrofitted on EPCs and encompasses all the major 5G core elements, and these functions are implemented as micro-services in containers. The Mavenir 5G Core also combines 4G EPC functionality and offers a ‘Converged Mobile Core’ solution that supports both 4G and 5G subscribers. In addition, the Mavenir 5G Core supports all Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) options.

Mavenir’s Digital Enablement platform allows Private Network operators to create a seamless way of abstracting out the complexity of the underlying network, and create a digital app store for enterprise and industry applications – thereby empowering an ecosystem of developers, service providers, technology companies, enterprises and industries to create applications to power digitalization with 5G.

This end-to-end 5G system, based on cloud-first and open architecture principles, is highly suited to address both mass scale private enterprise use cases as well as bespoke high-end use cases for advanced industries. The solution can be delivered as on-prem “network-in-a-box”, cloud-based “Network-as-a-Service” or Hybrid models.

With Mugler’s advanced services those networks can be deployed as turn-key solutions anywhere in Germany and beyond. Furthermore, Mugler’s Telcomplete® – Process covers the whole lifecycle of telco networks and infrastructure with all managed services, including end to end network design and planning, systems integration, deployment, support, maintenance, repair and field service 365/24/7.

Quotes

“As 5G use cases are emerging, together with Mugler, we are bringing our 4G/5G virtualized portfolio of solutions to the German market for quick and easy deployments,” said Aniruddho Basu, Mavenir’s SVP/GM of Emerging Business. “Mavenir’s OpenRAN vRAN and Converged Mobile Core solutions provide a cost-efficient approach to addressing the rising need for private networks for enterprises, industries and service providers.”

“Private networks will revolutionize a lot of industries. They will have an enormous leverage for digitization,” said Fabian Berger, Mugler’s Director Local Networks. “To deploy and operate those networks flexibly and cost effectively, OpenRAN and virtualized networks are up-and-coming. We see Mavenir as a strong partner to be able to quickly develop and deploy customized private networks for different industries and customers.”

About Mavenir

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC, and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve webscale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. Learn more at www.mavenir.com

About Mugler

Mugler is a medium-sized company based and mainly active in Germany. Since the foundation of our company in 1990, we have become a well-established and leading service provider and neutral system integrator for telecommunication networks and infrastructure in Germany. Today 320 employees implement our slogan “from idea to network” with our full-service Telcomplete®-Process, covering the complete lifecycle of all kinds of telecommunication infrastructure including network design and planning, systems integration, deployment, maintenance, operation and support.

With this and our long lasting know-how we are able to provide and maintain sustainable networks to all kinds of customers, from the large German CSPs (mobile and fixed) to public authorities, as well as large and smaller companies.

Mavenir, the M logo, and CloudRange are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright © 2020 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005394/en/

Source: Businesswire