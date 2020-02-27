Mavenir Simplifies Deployment of 5G Cloud Solutions with Business Partners

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir has announced integration of its 5G cloud-native telecom network functions (CNFs) with VMware’s container-ready Telco Cloud running on Dell Technologies’ edge computing solutions 5G deployments. Mavenir’s 5G deployments, pre-integrated and tested on Dell and VMwareinfrastructure will help speed deployments, simplify and reduce barriers for deploying 5G while providing new capabilities, including:

Integration of open source Container as a Service (CaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) with Mavenir’s microservices-based 4G/5G solutions including packet core and 4G/5G vRAN network functions and VMware’s Telco Cloud infrastructure. This allows Mobile Network Operators and Enterprises to quickly and easily deploy telco workloads on private or hybrid cloud environments by extending on-premises VMware vSphere-based environments to the AWS Cloud via VMware Cloud on AWS (https://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws). Acceleration of infrastructure modernization with Dell’s cloud-enabled mobile edge platforms that are tuned to host Mavenir’s 5G software solutions. The Dell Technologies edge computing solution with VMware Telco infrastructure helps speed onboarding and deployment of Mavenir’s high-performance containerized network functions (CNFs) and Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). VMware NSX-T Container Plug-in (NCP) providing integration between NSX-T and container orchestrators such as Kubernetes, as well as integration between NSX-T and container-based PaaS (platform as a service) products. The solution is orchestrated by VMware Telco Cloud Automation, with self-healing infrastructure and network function-aware closed loop automation.



The collaboration will allow Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to deploy Mavenir’s market leading 4G/5G products and applications with VMware’s container technologies on Dell Technologies’ Telco cloud/edge computing infrastructure. The integrated solution is market ready for MNOs looking to either add 5G capabilities to an existing network or planning to launch a new 4G/5G network. Mavenir’s 4G/5G vRAN and Packet Core solutions are complemented with its market leading virtualized IMS based VoLTE, VoWiFi and Rich Messaging solutions to provide an end-to-end next generation network.

“The Mavenir/Dell/VMware solution utilizes end-to-end orchestration, closed loop automation mechanisms and harmonizing network slicing. Mavenir’s solution is designed to support applications and use cases that require millisecond latencies and responsive networks,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir’s President and CEO.

“Mavenir is committed to lowering the TCO for operators through innovative solutions. Simplifying deployments with pre-integrated and tested solutions and aligned roadmaps is a key step towards that goal. The responsiveness and reliability expected from network clouds can now be realized from this solution,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir’s EVP and Chief Strategy Officer.

“By bringing our companies’ collective expertise in the telco industry, computing infrastructure and virtualized networking together, we are uniquely positioned to help Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Communications Service Providers (CSPs), and enterprises transform their businesses,” said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president, Solutions & Marketing, Telco and Edge Cloud, VMware.

“We believe the world is moving to software-defined everything, and compute infrastructure and networking plays a critical part. Dell Technologies' combined assets around Telco cloud Infrastructure, Open Networking, NSX, and Edge computing provide strong differentiation to our customers and partners like Mavenir, as a result, we are committed to this successful collaboration,” said Kevin Shatzkamer, vice president, Dell EMC Service Provider Strategy & Solutions.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software Provider focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN, Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and OpenRAN vRAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 140 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction,revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

