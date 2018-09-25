Mavenir Wins 5G Asia “Best RAN Product” Award

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir, focused on transforming mobile network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), is proud to be awarded 5G Asia’s 2018 ‘Best RAN Product’ award for its innovative, flexible Cloud RAN solution. Mavenir’s Cloud RAN can save operators 37% in total cost of ownership (TCO) over a five-year period due to a 49% reduction in capex and a 31% annual reduction in opex1.

The TechXLR8 5G Asia Awards were announced on September 19th in Singapore and celebrate excellence in the APAC’s technology and telecommunications community with the goal of showcasing the year’s greatest industry achievements.

Mavenir’s Cloud RAN extends virtualization of the network to the edge and provides strategic differentiation by enabling the remote radio units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized cloud base band unit (vBBU) over ethernet fronthaul (FH) to the xRAN specification published early this year.

Combined with network slicing support and flexibility for the vBBU to be co-located with the vEPC for Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) – this software solution can be tailored for unique service-centric architectures, enriching user experience while addressing proximity specific deployments constraints.

Investment protection is achieved (e.g., 4G LTE to 5G NR) through remote-upgradable software defined radio (SDR) capabilities.

“Mavenir’s Cloud RAN is a disruptive game changer as operators continue to seek a new economic model in a world where a traditional, hardware-based approach is no longer a viable option,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “We are honored that this innovation has been recognized and are proud to witness our customers benefiting from increased business agility, network elasticity and dynamic RAN optimization to significantly reduce TCO.”

