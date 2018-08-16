Max Bupa Generates 41 Percent Higher Prospects With Zapr’s Innovative TV-to-Mobile Technology

Business Wire India
Max Bupa, India’s premium health insurance brand, launched a new product ‘GoActive’ earlier this year. With new-age offers like ‘OPD visits & diagnostics’, ‘personalised health coaching’, early age enrolment discount under ‘AdvantAGE’, ‘I-Protect’, ‘behavioural counselling’, among others, they wanted to ensure higher recall among priority markets and create differentiation from other insurance brands who were advertising on television during the same time.
Speaking on the association, Anika Agarwal- Senior Vice President and Head-Marketing, Digital and Direct Sales, Max Bupa Health Insurance
said, “Zapr has played a pivotal role in our recent campaign ‘GoActive’ and enabled us to reach our priority audience. Through the campaign, we could reach 1.6 million unique individuals which subsequently empowered us to get 30.3% growth in our overall social media traffic in just a month.”
Max Bupa approached Zapr Media Labs
for a cross-screen solution to reach priority TV audiences: people who watched the brand’s ads, competitor commercials and even viewers of non-direct but relevant brand categories such as jewellery, travel and tourism and baby products. The mobile videos garnered 41.24% completion rates
when displayed on Facebook and on any mobile app opened during the campaign (e-commerce, games, utility, etc.). This means nearly half of the users who engaged watched it till the end, suggesting high interest among target groups.
How we did it: The TV tiebreaker on Mobile garners 41% higher sales prospects
Using deep neural networks and collaborative filtering approaches based on media consumption habits of users, Zapr identified audiences located only in metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai with an added demographic filter of ‘males and females aged 30 and above’. This way, we reached audiences who are in the prime of their careers and are most likely to afford insurance premiums given their urban status.
In less than twenty days, the campaign achieved 2.3x higher recall for the brand
leading to a 3.1x jump in purchase intent
among those who engaged via Zapr mobile platform, compared to those who were not exposed to the ads on TV.
Deepak Baid, COO, Zapr Media Labs said, “For the first time, brands can measure and even amplify top-of-mind recall among their offline priority audiences. Competition can be assessed deterministically, and action can be taken across multiple screens to ensure real ROIs for marketing campaigns. As a result, Max Bupa witnessed 26% growth in website traffic (3x previous visit rates) and generated 41% higher prospects.”
To read the complete Max Bupa case study, click here.
Source: Businesswire