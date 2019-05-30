Max Bupa Launches Various Initiatives to Provide Aid to Odisha Cyclone Victims

by businesswireindia.com

Appoints nodal care officers to help the customers in claim settlement

Has set up a dedicated claims desk in the region

Will process all claims from the region on highest priority within 48 hours

Max Bupa – one of India's leading standalone health insurance players – has launched various initiatives and measures to support its customers and partners in the Odisha region, as an aftermath of the devastation due to cyclone Fani. Max Bupa pledges to stand by its customers and the Govt. of Odisha during this tough time to take every possible step to provide aid to the cyclone victims and help them resurrect their lives.In compliance with the IRDAI directive to expedite all eligible claim requests from Odisha and the neighboring states, Max Bupa has taken swift action to set up teams in the region to fasten the claims process and support the customers in the best possible manner. Max Bupa has appointed nodal care officers in the cyclone affected regions in order to assist the people and its customers in claim and service related queries and issues. The nodal care officers will also help in timely settlement of all eligible claims.Further, in order to expedite the verification of claim requests, Max Bupa has set up claim service camps at its branch locations in order to expedite query & grievance resolution and claim settlement. The claim service camps will be set up fortnightly for a period of three months to assist the customers to file their claims.Moreover, keeping with its 30 minutes cashless claims promise, Max Bupa will process all the eligible claim requests from Odisha on a cashless basis and on priority. Also, all the eligible reimbursement claim requests from cyclone affected areas will be processed on priority within 48 hours of receiving all relevant information documents and investigation reports, to ensure the customers get timely medical assistance.said, "As a customer centric brand, Max Bupa has always cared for its people and strived its best to extend support whenever there is a need. This time, Odisha has been affected with this devastating cyclone and we are going all out to help our customers and partners in the best way possible. We are working in line with IRDAI's guidelines to expedite all claim requests from the region and will ensure that we pay all legitimate claims in the quickest possible turnaround time."