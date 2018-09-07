Max Bupa Launches WeCare Initiative to Aid Kerala Flood Victims

by businesswireindia.com

Initiatives include a dedicated 24×7 ‘WeCare’ helpline number (+917290044780) for doctor consultation, and on ground medical support through health camps

Expedites the claims process to pay immediate attention to all claims received from Kerala

Max Bupa – one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players – has announced various initiatives/ measures to support its customers and partners in Kerala, to cope with the aftermath of the devastating floods. In this critical time, Max Bupa stands by its customers and the Govt. of Kerala to take every step possible to support the flood victims.



In compliance with the IRDAI directive/regulatory, Max Bupa has taken swift action to expedite the claims process. All reimbursement claim requests from Kerala are being processed within 48 hours to ensure the customers get timely medical assistance. Further, keeping with Max Bupa’s 30 minutes cashless claims promise, all the eligible claims from Kerala are being processed on a cashless basis and on priority. In sync with the latest IRDAI guidelines, Max Bupa will provide 60-days grace period in respect of all health insurance policies due for renewal up to September 30, 2018 in Kerala and flood affected districts in Karnataka.



Max Bupa has also appointed Nodal care officers in the flood affected regions to speed up the claims process, help the customers to connect with doctors and provide medical help in every possible way. Additionally, Max Bupa has accelerated the pre-authorization claims process through faster verification and is accepting queries and approvals through both WhatsApp and preauthorization email ID for quicker closure.



Further, Max Bupa has launched ‘WeCare for Kerala’ initiative to address the health needs of its customers, partners and community in the state. Under the initiative, Max Bupa has launched a dedicated ‘WeCare’ helpline no (+917290044780) to provide free telephonic doctor consultations on infectious or vector borne diseases including rat fever which has affected many in the state. Max Bupa is proactively calling and sending messages to all its customers and partners in Kerala, to notify them about the helpline number. In addition, a team of medical experts is also organizing complimentary health camps at selected network provider locations and distributing emergency health kits.



Expressing concerns over the flood situation, Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “Kerala is battling one of the biggest catastrophes in recent times and we stand by our customers in the state to extend help and support in every way that we can. As per IRDAI’s guidelines, we have already alerted our teams to expedite all Kerala flood related health claims and provide assistance in every way possible to our customers. Over the last 15-20 days, we have received 5-10 claims daily from Kerala, and they are on our highest priority. As a customer-centric company, we will continue with our efforts and ensure that we pay all legitimate claims in the quickest possible turnaround time.”

Source: Businesswire