Max Fashion Announces Top 16 Finalists of Elite Model Look India 2018

Max, country's largest fashion brand and Elite, global talent management company, are back with the 5th edition of ‘Elite Model Look India 2018’, one of the most sought-after & prestigious contest in the world. A change to gain global popularity, prominence and prestige. The contest is a lifetime opportunity for thousands of boys and girls to become the next International Super Model and reach great heights like Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour, Gisele Bundchen, Sigrid Agren and Constance Jablonski.

(L-R) Marc Robinson, Candice Pinto, Jennifer May Cope, Alesia Raut, Gavin Miguel

The contest that travelled 04 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore this year, shortlisted 50 contestants in its preliminary Regional Casting rounds. These contestants reached Mumbai recently for the next level of selection, National Casting.

National Casting took place at Hotel Sofitel in Mumbai. The esteemed panel of jury included Jennifer May Cope – Elite Model Look International, Alesia Raut – Supermodel & VJ, Candice Pinto – Supermodel, Gavin Miguel – Couturier and Marc Robinson – Licensee – Elite Model Look India.

Top 16 Finalists

At the end of the casting, 08 Girls and 08 Boys saw their dreams come true as they were declared Finalists of Elite Model Look India 2018. These finalists are –

Girls –

Akshara Jandhyala – Bangalore

Anushka Dhaka – Delhi

Diya Palit – Mumbai

Namrata Nair – Bangalore

Palak Thakur – Delhi

Saloni Borate – Mumbai

Sanmathi Wagle – Bangalore

Veronica Ruby – Bangalore

Boys –

G. Sharath Chandan – Hyderabad

Jaisurya Jakhar – Delhi

Kapil Bishnoi – Delhi

Kenneth Alexander – Bangalore

Kevin Alexander – Bangalore

Prateek Singh – Mumbai

Rajkumar Jain – Hyderabad

Sajid Shaikh – Mumbai

The contest has now entered its final leg. All the finalists will undergorigorous training and will be groomed under industry experts including Marc Robinson. These grooming sessions will help aspiring models to understand the concept of stage presentation, poise and most importantly to be confident. A weeklong of makeovers, photoshoots, fittings and rehearsals have been scheduled to introduce the contestants to the world of modelling.

They will be put on their road to success though guidance and mentoring by industry gurus right upto the India Finale, scheduled to take place in Mumbai in October this year. The ultimate goal is to win a place in the prestigious World Final and represent India at International level. The winners will aim for the supermodel trophy and will also secure a 2-year contract with the Elite agency.

For more details, please visit www.elitemodellook.in.

About Elite World

Since its beginnings in 1972, Elite has elevated and maintained itself in a leading position in the global modelling industry. With over 2000 models and 210 bookers, Elite manages a network that spans the five continents, with Elite divisions in Paris, Milan, London, Amsterdam and Barcelona, and ensures worldwide coverage with The Society NY and Women Management in Paris and New York. Elite also became the first international modelling agency to expand internationally in China, managing Liu Wen and discovering FeiFei Sun and Ming Xi, the most in-demand Asian models.

Heralded as an iconic institution, Elite built its reputation by launching the careers of some of the greatest super models of the industry, among which Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Linda Evangelista, Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio, to name but a few.

Today, its women’s division represents the highest-ranking faces in the industry, with names such as Adriana Lima, Liu Wen, Kendall Jenner, FeiFei Sun, Ming Xi, Malgosia Bela, Sigrid Agren, Catherine Mc Neil, Toni Garrn, Daria Strokous, Isabeli Fontana and Natasha Poly gracing its mainboard.

In the men’s division, Elite harbours a reputation of excellence with faces such as Benjamin Eidem, Florian Luger, Diego Fragoso, Richard Biedul, Tony Thornburg and Janis Ancens on the agencies’ books.

It is also notably thanks to its iconic contest, Elite Model Look, that Elite World has garnered a reputation for discovering the industry’s hottest faces, with an international scouting process that continues to launch some of the careers of the world’s most recognizable faces.

Today, Elite is much more than a model management company; it represents a history and a heritage of excellence. Elite continues to cultivate a forward-driven vision for innovation and individuality.

To learn more, please visit www.elitemodelworld.com.

About Elite Model Look

Elite Model Look is the leading international model search. It is active in over 30 countries across the world, and attracts tens of thousands of entrants each year.

It has discovered icons such as Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Seymour, Gisele Bündchen and top models like Ming Xi, Sigrid Agren, Constance Jablonski, FeiFei Sun, Vittoria Ceretti, Benjamin Benedek, Matthew Bell, Serge Rigvava, and Davidson Obennebo amongst many other household names. Elite is the only model agency in the world to have such a successful scouting tool as Elite Model Look. Managed entirely in-house, it is the most influential and professionally respected contest in the industry, making Elite stand-out from the crowd.

To learn more, please visit www.elitemodellook.com.

About Max Fashion

Max is a leading fashion brand, now available online at MaxFashion.com and on Android & iPhone apps offering customers a one stop shop for clothing, accessories and footwear needs for the entire family. Max, a fashion brand of Landmark Group has pioneered the concept of ‘Latest fashion at great prices’ in the country, thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion & quality. It offers apparel, footwear & accessories that are of the latest fashion trends. The store ambience offers an international shopping experience making shopping for the entire family an absolute delight. Globally Max has over 400 stores across 16 countries and in India, Max has more than 230 stores across 90 cities.

