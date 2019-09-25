Max Fashion Unveiled its Latest Festive Collection’19 in Pune

Max Fashion, country's largest fashion brand, unveiled its latest Festive Collection’19 in Pune recently. With the theme ‘Diwali Khushiyon Wali’, the collection was unveiled at a grand event at Max Store, Phoenix Market City, Viman Nagar, Pune. Gracing the event with his presence was RJ Kedar Joshi of Radio City who is popularly known as ‘City Ka Hero’. Joining him at the launch was Mr. Sachin Sonawane – DGM Operations, Max Fashion.

This festival season, Max Fashion has launched two extraordinary collections – ‘Mythical Bloom’ and ‘Banaras Tales’. This collection is designed keeping the festival trends in mind and expected to be appreciated amongst all age group. ‘Mythical Bloom’ illustrates the mythical allure of the floral. This collection is crafted in an earthy palette, recreating the magic of whimsical elegance and eastern opulence, ensembles personifies cosmopolitan spirit of modern Indian culture.

‘Benaras Tales’ is a vivid and timeless festive collection that reimagines the vintage textile from the Ghats of Banaras, with a perfect twist. The delicate pastel hues with gold detailing add an ethnic ensemble to brighten up the festive season. A curation that promises love at first sight, Vintage inspirations are translated in this surreal, eclectic collection called ‘Banaras Tales – City of lights’. Interesting festive styles, radiating freshness vintage appeal complements unique personalities to celebrate the ‘NEW ME’ this Diwali.

At the collection launch event, Max also announced the winner of ‘Max Fashionable Family’ contest. This contest was run in association with Radio City where families from 20 housing societies across Pune, got a chance to showcase their fashionable side. One family from each society was picked up as the finalist via various rounds. Family of Mr. Suresh Paranjape from Basileo Society was declared winner after the final selection rounds.

Mr. Devesh Kumar, AVP – West, Max Fashion said, “We at Max Fashion aim to distinctly position ourselves as a fashion destination for the entire family. As a brand, we are constantly working on building a strong bond with our consumers apart from offering them affordable fashion choices. So this festival season, let’s spread joy, get fashionable keeping the traditional vibes on and celebrate Khushiyon Wali Diwali with our families.”

About Max

Max Fashion, known for ‘everyday fashion’ is the biggest fashion brand across Middle East and India. Opening its first store in Middle East in 2004, brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and now has presence across 19 countries. In India, currently it has close to 300 stores with presence across 100+ cities; it has become the biggest fashion brand not only in Middle East, but also in India in the short period of time it has been here.

Max’s brand vision is to “democratize fashion” for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at an amazingly affordable prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids. With over 20,000 new designs across 8 seasons every year, consumers get access to truly fast fashion at amazing low prices.

Max is a true Omni-channel brand with first in industry capabilities like “Click & Collect”, “Ship from Store” & “Return to Store”, apart from offering outstanding Online shopping experience through its own maxfashion.in website as well as an engaging app which is enjoyed by millions of consumers.

For more information, please visit www.maxfashion.in/in/en.

