MaxVIL Reports Strong Start to FY20 with Improved Performance from Real Estate and Speciality Films Business in Q1

Consolidated Revenues of Rs. 4,255.25 Mn.

Consolidated EBITDA of Rs. 566.80 Mn.

Consolidated PAT of Rs. 248.45 Mn.

Max Ventures and Industries Limited (MaxVIL), a part of the US$ 3.2 billion Max Group, operates across two core businesses of Real Estate in NCR and Speciality Packaging Films. MaxVIL has announced its results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Highlights of Q1 FY20 Consolidated Financials

Particulars (Rs. Mn) Q1 FY20 Q1 FY19 YoY% Q4 FY19 QoQ% FY19 Consolidated Revenue 4,255 1,818 134.0% 2,496 70.5% 9,239 EBITDA 567 38 1392.1% 97 484.5% 200 EBITDA Margins (%) 13.3% 2.1% 3.9% 2.2% PAT 248 -78 417.8% -56 542.9% -293 PAT Margins (%) 5.8% -4.3% -2.2% -3.2%

MaxVIL lease income commences in Real Estate and Packaging Films profitability rises as demand revives

Rental income from flagship office project – Max Towers commenced from Q1 FY20

Signed a pre-lease deal for Max House, Okhla with ‘ We Work ’

Successful partial exit in Nykaa (FSN – Ecommerce) at ~4x the invested amount in less than 3 year

Speciality Films saw a revival in business as supply stabilizes. Further market improvement expected

Commenting on the Performance, Sahil Vachani, MD & CEO of MaxVIL said, “It has been a solid start to FY20 as it marks the commencement of our flagship office project-Max Towers.

Our lease rentals are at 40% premium to the immediate micro market thus validating the superior building specifications & services as well as acceptance of the Max brand in the real estate space. The speed and quality of Max Towers delivery is providing a strong impetus to our growth prospects in the office development space. Our other office development Max House, Okhla which recently begun construction is expected to complete by the first quarter of FY 21.

Q1 FY20 for speciality films business has seen rising demand, which has reduced oversupply in the industry. This has led to improvement in realizations and margins for our packaging films business. We also achieved a better product mix which led to a higher contribution from value-added speciality films.

Our investments subsidiary Max I. partially exited Nykaa successfully, fetching a handsome return on our investment in a short period of time.

We believe that FY20 will be a transformational year for MaxVIL with better visibility in all our businesses, stable rental cash flows from Max Towers, new projects in the real estate business & recovery in the speciality films business.”