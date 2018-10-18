Mazars to Release Knowledge Paper on Logistics Sector at CILT India Expo 2018

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) in association with Exhibitions India Group announced the launch of a knowledge paper on the transport and logistics industry by Mazars, a global audit, accounting and consulting group. The paper is slated to be unveiled at the CILT India Expo 2018 to be held on 22-23 November 2018 at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi.

The knowledge paper will throw interesting insights into the transport and logistics industry. A robust logistics platform is the backbone for economic growth, enabling a seamless movement of goods across national and international borders. While India has had a dynamic logistical journey till date, it is again at the periphery of profound evolution. The market is progressing towards Logistics 4.0, which is rooted in a smart value stream, embedded upon advanced technological accelerators.

Mazars believes that the upcoming smart drive calls in for an intense 5-P integration framework, connecting logistics providers, process infrastructure, platforms, people & policy. “This paper is designed to critically evaluate the current logistical backdrop and identify developments such as the GST, E-Way Bill, IoT, robotics, etc. that are reshaping the market, outlining the path ahead by adjoining the five key pillars,” said Shri Bharat Dhawan, Managing Partner, Mazars India.

The potential for the Indian logistics market is immense. With trade opportunities increasing overseas and within the country, this sector is set to see growth and new opportunities.

The paper will focus on the various investment projects and opportunities in the transport and logistics industry offered by the Government and discusses the drivers of the quiet revolution that the sector is undergoing, and measures India needs to take to gain from these changes.

“The entire dynamics of the transport and logistics industry is undergoing a notable transformation. We hope that this paper leads to a discussion among decision makers and industry leaders on further reinvigorating India’s logistics sector to increase its contribution to the economic growth of the country,” said Shri Shanti Narain, Chairman, CILT India.

Government efforts for wisely tapping into the transport and logistics sector as one of the key industries to ramp up growth and employment has been lauded by the industry. Measures such as the introduction of GST; infrastructure status granted to the industry; setting up of a logistics division under the Department of Commerce; the national logistics portal being developed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to ensure ease of trading in the international and domestic markets and cut high logistics costs from 14% of the GDP to 10% by 2022; and the commerce and industry ministry’s planned national integrated logistics policy, which will focus on increasing the warehousing capacity, are being hailed as milestones for the sector.

The transport and logistics industry in India has an estimated annual revenue of $160 billion. The industry employs nearly 22 million people across freight transport via road, rail, air and water, warehousing, cold chain, etc.

