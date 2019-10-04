McDonald’s India (West South) Partners with RASCI to Further the Government’s “Skill India” Mission

Tough to find skilled people to run the shop floor? Here’s a first of its kind initiative by McDonald’s India (West and South) and Retailers Association's Skill Council of India (RASCI) to train undergraduate students in Retail Operations.

This is a three year BBA – Retail Operations program that offers a dual model education program and combines classroom training with on-the-job training. As a part of the education program, students will get oriented on various aspects of retail operations at Ness Wadia college, Pune while simultaneously undergoing rigorous training at McDonald’s restaurants. This will ensure that the students are well versed with both the theoretical as well as the practical aspect of working in the retail sector.

Even as the retail industry is growing at an accelerated rate, it continues to face a major skill gap at the entry-level. This education program aims to bridge that gap by creating industry-ready talent.

Commenting on the development, Seema Arora Nambiar – Senior Vice President – Menu, Marketing and People Resources, HRPL said, “We are proud to partner with the Government of India in furthering the mission of creating a “Skilled India”. We are confident that our robust training programs and best-in-class processes will provide a strong foundation for the students to acquire skills, enabling livelihood and growth in the burgeoning retail industry.”

“The journey that we have jointly embarked upon would benefit the individual, institute, industry and the country,” said James A. Raphael – Executive Head (RASCI) & Joint Central Apprenticeship Adviser (MSDE, GOI).

RASCI along with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship (MSDE) nominated McDonald’s to pioneer this education program, basis it’s robust people development practices that aim at building best-in-industry talent and imparting “skills for life”. Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) nominated Ness Wadia College of Commerce, to partner in this endeavour. McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. (WDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL).

Dr. Girija Shankar, Principal, Modern Education Society’s Ness Wadia College of Commerce, Pune said, “We are privileged to be one among the 10 institutions in India and the only one in Maharashtra to be selected by MHRD and MSDE to launch BBA – Retail Operations program. We are sure that the program will give students a competitive edge and help the industry hugely.”

The three year BBA Degree Program has been curated by RASCI with support from NSDC. The program would be run under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE, GOI) with support from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD, GOI).

About Westlife Development

Westlife Development Limited (BSE: 505533) (WDL) focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA, through the latter’s Indian subsidiary. Marquee investors such as Arisaig India Fund Ltd, SBI Mutual Fund, Bay Capital Investments and Treeline Investment Management, among others are stakeholders in WDL.

About Hardcastle Restaurants

HRPL is a McDonald’s franchisee with rights to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in India’s West and South markets. HRPL has been a franchisee in the region since its inception in 1996.HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 300 (as of June 30, 2019) McDonald’s restaurants across 41 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh, and provides direct employment to over 9000 employees. McDonald’s operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive- thru’s, 24/7, McDelivery, and dessert kiosks. The menu features Burgers, Finger Foods, Wraps, Rice, Salads and Hot and Cold Beverages besides a wide range of desserts. Several of the McDonald’s Restaurants feature an in-house McCafé.The pillars of the McDonald's system – Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value – are evident at each of the restaurants that HRPL operates.