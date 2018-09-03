MediaTek Introduces “Technology Diaries” – an Interactive Discussion Series

Popular entertainer RJ Naved as host to talk about advanced technologies that transform daily life for the inaugural Delhi Chapter Technology Diaries

Series to provide straight talk for the common man to demystify next generation technology – like AI, 5G & NB-IoT

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company that powers more than 1.5 billion devices a year, wants to make technology more accessible and understandable for everyone through its MediaTek Technology Diaries series. It’s an interactive, informative yet fun series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies that are transforming our daily lives.

In the inaugural session held in New Delhi, popular entertainer RJ Naved gives the common man’s perspective on future technologies and demystifies the concepts with a dash of humor. This is in tune with MediaTek’s philosophy of making great technology available to everyone so we can all connect more easily to the things that shape our everyday lives, enhance and enrich it, make us smarter and healthier.

MediaTek is committed to delivering the latest technologies across a range of products and solutions. From the mobile industry and automobile sector to health, entertainment and next generation wearables, MediaTek’s innovations allow consumers and businesses to do more of what they want. The upcoming and current products of MediaTek use technologies like AI, 5G, NB-IoT to empower people to change the world. MediaTek is also empowering industries with innovative Bluetooth and cellular connectivity solutions to meet the needs of government, utility, retail, agriculture, transportation, asset tracking and many others.

According to Kuldeep Malik, Director- Corporate Sales, MediaTek India, “Consumers may not know it, but our chips and technology are an integral part of daily lives. You will find us in 20 percent of homes globally and nearly 1 of every 3 mobile phones is powered by MediaTek. MediaTek chips power next-generation smartphones, tablets, TVs and voice assistants and all kinds of intelligent devices to transform how people interact with each other and the world around them. A new category of devices is driving features and consumer expectations forward with advancements in power, performance, AI, and connectivity. With the Technology Diaries we want to help the less savvy consumers understand and be comfortable using these technologies to their advantage.”

On the mobile side, MediaTek Helio series platforms such as A22 and P22 are the latest additions to the Helio family of powerful and power-efficient chips for the mid-market segment. Vivo Y81, Y83 and Y83 Pro are powered by Helio P22. The Helio P60 was recently released with OPPO F9 & F9 Pro, Nokia 5.1 Plus. It focuses on providing the best-in-class camera hardware with intuitive light AI-enhancements such as Face ID, Smart Photo Album, simulated depth of field etc. The core peak-performance advantage is clearly visible in advanced productivity applications and the most popular games. It also features MediaTek's second-generation smart antenna technology (TAS 2.0). Helio A22 provides unparalleled mobile experiences for the mid-market consumers, including incredible performance, in demand features, tailored platforms, long battery life and advanced photography and AI enhancements. The CPU performance of Helio A series is up to 30% faster and GPU up to an incredible 72% faster than the direct alternative.

MediaTek is also transforming how people interact with their home through leading connectivity and multimedia technologies fueling a revolution in home entertainment products through processors and chips powering the next generation of home entertainment devices, Smart TVs and connected audio devices. This makes MediaTek the leading company by unit volume in several segments, including digital television, optical storage, and DVD/Blu-ray/CD players.

MediaTek continues to push the boundary with next-gen multimedia technologies that make UHD content shine. The MT5597 is the latest technology in Digital TV vertical, which enables high-quality, cost-effective and feature-rich 4K UltraHD digital TVs with a global application. Powered by four high-performance ARM® Cortex™-A53 ultra-efficient processors running at up to 1GHz and AMR Mali-450 MP4 GPU, it offers superior user experience and features at low power consumption. MediaTek also leads the industry in providing chipsets for UltraHD 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD players, and continues to innovate in this space with recent Android set top box (STB) SoC's along with High quality audio support – including Dolby audio, DTS, Maxim, multi-channel capture and reproduction, and our own advanced digital signal processing solutions.

At the MediaTek Technology Diaries, MediaTek also discussed technologies like

1. Narrow-Band IoT (NB-IoT) which is a 3GPP standardized cellular based low power wide area technology and is potentially part of the '5G' era of connectivity. The MediaTek NB-IoT platform has the highest temperament for low connection quality, allowing NB-IoT devices to be installed in locations that cannot be served by competing IoT connectivity standards enabling device installation in remote or difficult to access locations. MediaTek’s chipsets have formed the foundation for the Internet of Things (IoT). In 2015, MediaTek enabled more than 1 billion consumer electronic products, including digital TVs, home audio devices, DVD/Blu-ray players, smartphones, tablets, networking and connectivity products, and more.

2. MediaTek NeuroPilot with its heterogeneous computing capabilities such as CPUs, GPUs and APUs (AI processing units) we embed into our system-on-chip products, we are providing high performance and power efficiency for AI features and applications. MediaTek is leading the Edge-AI Technology revolution by creating an ecosystem of Edge-AI hardware processing with comprehensive software tools across its product range from smartphones to smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars.

3. MediaTek also possesses a best-in-class display enhancement technology called MiraVision. MediaTek MiraVision is designed to improve visual quality for smartphones by intelligently altering picture attributes such as hue saturation, brightness, resolution and frame-rate. For each new product category MediaTek has optimized MiraVision, making it highly power-efficient, more responsive, and more context aware. MediaTek’s high-fidelity scaling and content classifier technologies guarantee unmatched signal preservation and increased visual details.

Another vertical in which MediaTek has been empowering lives is the automotive sector. MediaTek is powering the future of Self-Driving technology through a turnkey solution of hardware and software. Autus, the suite of automotive and automated driving solutions, uses artificial intelligence, mmWave, machine learning, and advanced visual processing solutions and technologies to deliver the latest in navigation and infotainment innovation. Automated driving is the next frontier for MediaTek and this chip changes everything under the hood.

