Medtronic Announces Partnership With Cardiological Society of India 2018 to Increase Awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is an electrical problem of the heart that triggers a dangerously fast heart rate (ventricular tachycardia) or irregular rhythm (ventricular fibrillation). If not treated immediately, SCA can be fatal. Signs of SCA include unconsciousness and irregular or no breathing. Ninety-five percent of those who experience sudden cardiac arrest die because they do not receive life-saving defibrillation within 4 to 6 minutes, before brain and permanent death start to occur. 1,2

“Sudden cardiac arrest is a serious public health issue, particularly in emerging markets like India where lack of public awareness can further complicate issues,” said Omar Ishrak. “No one single organization can tackle this issue alone. Together with CSI 2018, we have the opportunity to help improve awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and train more people to provide life-saving care in the moments that matter most—it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to working in partnership with others to improve patient outcomes.”

through studies and by extrapolation, it is estimated that the annual incidence of deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest are around 13 lakhs in the country.

to be collaborating with Medtronic as this is the first time a medical technology company has partnered with CSI 2018 in driving awareness at such a large scale.”