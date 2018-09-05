Meet Top 5 DJs of Queen of Mashups Championships, Powered by SOSNitelife.com

by businesswireindia.com

'SOS Nitelife' successfully organized Queen of Mashups – an exclusive contest for world's top female disc jockeys – this year as well. The grand finale of the Global Female DJ Championship was held at JW Marriott, Sahar Mumbai.The panel of judges picked up two joint winners in the contest, which saw 15 participants from different countries. The Queen of Mashups honour was shared between DJ Burlene based in Dubai and DJ Natalia Moon from Australia.Top 15 female artists performed in the finale which was judged by DJ Akbar Sami, DJ Akhtar, DJ Aqeel Ali and DJ Notorious.All these talented artists set the stage on fire with their musical numbers but in the end, the judges chose two of the finalists as the winners. The musical evening was attended by several celebrities who were seen grooving to the songs played by these talented ladies behind the music consoles.Miss Faith from Holland was the first runner-up, Miss Pasha Doll from Russia emerged as the second runner-up, while Miss Donna Amelia from Indonesia was the third runner-up.After winning the Queen of Mashups 2018, DJ Burlene said, "I am thrilled to have won this championship. India is a lovely country, people are very warm and hospitable here. I am thankful to SOS Nitelife for providing me with an opportunity to perform in front of a wonderful audience and showcase my talent. I am on cloud nine after winning this championship. I also congratulate DJ Natalia Moon for emerging as the joint-winner, she truly deserved it."DJ Natalia Moon was equally elated after winning the contest and thanked the judges for choosing her the joint-winner."I congratulate DJ Burlene for being a winner and sharing the honours with me. I too thank SOS Nitelife and Mr. Chand Seth for putting up such a spectacular event. All the female DJs were simply amazing and the contest was really tough and I feel lucky to have come out victorious in the end. I wish more such contests will be held in the future and I would love to perform in front of such a lovely audience once again," said DJ Natalia.Miss Faith from Holland might have ended up as the first runner-up but she wasn't disheartened and vowed to come back strongly next time."Yes, I missed winning the title this year, but I am not disheartened. I'll come back strongly next time and put up an even better show to emerge as the winner. I would take this opportunity to congratulate Burlene and Natalia for winning Queen of Mashups 2018," said DJ Faith.DJ Pasha Doll from Russia on being adjudged the second runner-up said, "I thank the SOS Nitelife for providing us such a wonderful platform to showcase our talents. I congratulate them for successfully hosting the event. I might not have managed to win it but thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. All the contestants were really talented and the audience was also amazing."DJ Amelia from Indonesia, who emerged as the third runner-up, said, "It was an amazing contest to be part of. Competing with such talented ladies at a single stage was like a dream come true for me. I convey my best compliment to the winners. If given a second chance, I'll definitely put my best foot forward to be crowned as the Queen of Mashups. I would like to congratulate SOS Nitelife for organizing this gala event."The organizers of the event congratulated these young and talented ladies for entertaining the audiences and putting up a spectacular show.Chand Seth, founder, and MD of SOSNitelife.com said on this occasion, "We are elated to have successfully concluded the grand finale of Queen of Mashups 2018. I congratulate DJ Burlene and Natalia on being crowned the Queen of Mashups 2018. I congratulate the other runner-ups and finalists as well for putting up a spectacular show."Source: Businesswire