Meeta Shah Pays Special Tribute to Rev. Dada J. P. Vaswani on his 101 Birth Anniversary

Pune based renowned singer, composer & lyricist Meeta Shah has launched her new album ‘Ik Tu Hee Tu’. The album was launched on 2nd August which happens to be the 101 Birth Anniversary of Rev. Dada J. P. Vaswani. It’s a special tribute from Meeta Shah to the legendary spiritual guru. The album has 11 soul-stirring songs which are written by Sadhu Vaswani and Rev. Dada J. P. Vaswani.

CD Cover – Ik Tu Hee Tu



Dada J. P. Vaswani on was one of India’s greatly beloved and revered spiritual leaders. He passed away at the age of 99 on July 12th 2018, yet his legacy continues forever. He was and always will be the life-force at the helm of the renowned Sadhu Vaswani Mission, an international, non-profit, social welfare and service organisation with its headquarters in Pune, and active centers all over the world.

Meeta Shah with Rev. Dada J. P. Vaswani



Under his inspired leadership, the Sadhu Vaswani Mission has made dedicated and sustained efforts to offer various service programmes encompassing the fields of spiritual progress, education, medical care, women’s empowerment, village upliftment, relief and rehabilitation, animal welfare, rural development and service of the underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of society. Dada firmly believed in the words of his Master: “Service of the poor is worship of God.”

Album Launch – L-R: Gulsion Dhudhwani, Meeta Shah, Niten Shah, Dadi Ratana Vaswan



‘Ik Tu Hee Tu’ is the brain child of Meeta Shah. She has conceptualized, given music as well as sung in the album. Other renowned singers, who have supported by lending their voices to the album includes Shankar Mahadevan, Suresh Wadkar and Sanjeev Abhyankar. Songs of the album are arranged by talented musicians Anand Kurhekar, Amod Kulkarni, Padmakar Gujjar, Uday Despande and Amay Jog. The album is out on Times Music.



Guru Dev Pyara Sun Pukar

Ik Toon Hee Toon

Shivoham

Uthat Baithat Sovat Ram

Gurudev Mera He Aadhar

Dada Shyam Dhoon

Mahima Guru Ki Aprampar

Hare Krishna Hare Ram

Hanuman Chalisa

Guru Dev Mere He Aadhar

Guru Dev Pyara Sun Pukar



Meeta Shah

The album is a musical outpouring of gratitude towards the Sadguru, who takes the seeker from darkness into the divine light. It is an invitation to go within, a masterpiece one must hear to believe.



Meeta Shah is a devotee of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshbhai. Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur constantly endeavours to ensure that the beneficial teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji, spiritual guide to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhiji, spread far and wide. In addition, through Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), it works towards societal development through 10 cares including health care, educational care, woman care, tribal care, environmental care and more.



This symphony of talent has enabled Meeta Shah to conduct numerous successful shows all across India and abroad. During these occasions, the wondrous performer has also shared the stage with music dignitaries like Shankar Mahadevan, Pt. Ronu Majumdar, Anuradha Paudwal, Suresh Wadkar, Roop Kumar Rathod, Rahul Despande and Mahesh Kale. The proceeds of her shows and albums are donated to various NGOs and hospitals, thereby complying to her passion towards contributing to the development of society.

Meeta Shah has appeared in more than 25 albums, most of which have exhibited her renditions of patriotic and devotional songs. Serving as true validation, these performances and albums have been appreciated by the honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi himself. A landmark performance commenced in the Yerwada Jail, where close to 2700 inmates were soulfully humming to the devotional tunes of Meeta's performance spanning over 2 hours. Meeta Shah was awarded twice from Kripsfoundation for her contribution in music. She has also been honoured with Times Power Woman Awards and Samaj Ratna Award.