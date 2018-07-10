Merck Foundation Announces the Winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2017

by businesswireindia.com

Merck Foundation starts hashtags #MenToo and #NoForInfertilityStigma to break the stigma of Infertility

Merck Foundation to Launch three songs to raise awareness about Male Infertility by Octopizzo, Susan Owiyo, Rozzy and Tom Close, African Singers from Kenya, Sierra Leone and Rwanda

Merck Foundation to call for application for “Merck more than a Mother” Media Recognition Award 2018

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announces the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2017 at an award ceremony held yesterday in Nairobi, Kenya. The awards were initiated with the aim to recognize and appreciate professional journalists and media students who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples.“We are delighted to honor the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2017. I congratulate all the winners and thank all the journalists and media students who sent us their work. I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues such as infertility and stigma attached to it. It can help raise awareness about male infertility and infertility prevention. We have also started two relevant hashtagscan suffer infertility not women only, andto appeal to all our media partners to start this movement across their wide platforms,” said“Not only media but Art also has the capacity and influence to make the problem felt, which further stimulates emotions and leads to engagement action. So, we have collaborated with famous singers;andfrom Kenya,from Rwanda andfrom Sierra Leone to launch three theme songs:addressing the issue with specific focus on Male infertility to encourage men to speak up about their infertility and join the treatment journey with their wives. The songs were released yesterday during the award ceremony and I personally believe that they will add significant value to influence the culture change we are advocating for at all levels,” addedThe jury committee consisted of, Editor-in-chief, Nation Media Group, Director, Radio Africa Group/ Star Publications,Radio Host/Life Coach, Capital FM and, Founder/ Publisher, Carole Mandi Media and chaired by, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother.“These awards encouraged the journalists and media to focus on infertility and the stigma attached to it, which is quite prevalent in Africa but is never spoken about. Primarily women are blamed for infertility, but it is for media to now educate that fertility is a shared responsibility and men too can be the cause of infertility,” said“Merck foundation is doing the daunting task of challenging the perception of infertile women, their role and worth in society in order to shift the culture of discrimination. These awards are a step in the same direction,” emphasizedPresent during the award ceremony,, exclaimed in delight, “I am so happy to see that Merck Foundation is making efforts at multiple levels to break stigma around infertility. Partnering with media and art is indeed a very smart step to address this sensitive issue.”The First Award from thewas conferred to Ms. Namukabo L Werungah and her team from NTV Kenya for their excellent story namedThe team was rewarded with USD 5000 at the ceremony.The Second Award was given to Mr. Musaka Abdalla Tiff from Record TV Network, Uganda for his story namedThe First Award from thewas received by Mr. Gardy Chacha, Senior Health and Science Reporter from Standard Newspaper, Kenya. He was selected for his soul-stirring story named. He was rewarded with USD 1500.The second award was given to Mr. Mashaka Bonifas Mgeta, Jambo Lee News, Tanzania for his storyThe First Award from thewas given to Ms. Molatelo Mainetje, News and Current Affair Producer and Documentary Filmmaker from South Africa for her short film called ‘. She was rewarded with USD 1500.The Second Award was given to Ms. Maryanne Waweru-Wanyama, Blogger- Mummy Tales and Maternal Health Advocate, Kenya for her storyMs. Asha Bakidusa, Journalist with Royal Media Services Limited, Under Bahari FM, Kenya was given the First Award for thefor her program onShe was rewarded with USD 1500.The First Award from thewas bagged by Ms. Lilian Kaivilu, Freelance Journalist and Founder of Impacthub Media, Linguistics Media and Communication Student at MOI University, Kenya, for her story. She was rewarded with USD 1000.The Second Award was given to Ms. Stephanie Odhiambo, Everest Media Solution, Day Star University, Kenya for her storyThe First Award from thewill be given to Mr. Sérgio Simão Raimundo from Eduardo Mondlane University, Mozambique. He was selected for his story namedHe was rewarded with USD 1000.Merck foundation announced the call for application for ‘Merck more than a Mother’ Media Recognition Award 2018 at the end of the ceremony and encouraged all African media to be advocate for the campaign and apply for the competition.The Award ceremony is to be followed by Merck Foundation’s firstto break stigma around infertility and improve awareness about male infertility. It will be held today on 10th of July 2018, with the aim to train African journalists about the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility.In many cultures, childless women suffer discrimination, stigma, and ostracism. Their inability to have children results in great isolation, disinheritance, and assaults. ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ empowers such women through the access to information, health, change of mindsets and economic empowerment.As part of this Campaign, we started “Empowering Berna” project in Africa to help childless and infertile women starting their own business and thus achieve financial independence and become stronger and happier. The project has benefited more than 1,000 women across the continent.Also, part of the campaign is our Merck Embryology & Fertility Training Program, a three-month hands-on practical course to establish the platform of fertility specialists across Africa and Asia.Merck Foundation provided for more than 50 candidates, three months to six months clinical and practical training for fertility specialists and embryologists in more than 29 countries across Africa and Asia such as: Chad, Niger, Central African Republic, Cote D’Ivoire , Ghana, Ethiopia , Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania , Zambia , Nigeria, Benin, Mali, Burkina Fuso, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameron, Rwanda, Botswana, DR Congo , Congo Brazzaville, Gambia , Nepal, Siri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Cambodia.Merck Foundation is making history in many African countries where they never had fertility specialists or specialized fertility clinics before ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ intervention, to train the first fertility specialists such as; in Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Niger, Chad, and Guinea.Merck Foundation plan supported the establishment of the first public IVF centers in Ethiopia and Uganda through providing the clinical and practical training necessary for their staff. Merck Foundation also plans to support the establishment of the first public IVF in Tanzania soon.‘Merck more than a Mother’ launched in 2015, is a program of the Merck Foundation, the foundation drives many of our initiatives and programs in the area of build health care and research capacity and improves access to equitable healthcare solutions.Source: Businesswire