01 Oct 2018, Edition - 1175, Monday

Merck Foundation Launches an Empowering Song "Life Is Bigger" to Raise Awareness About Male Infertility and to Break the Stigma Around Infertility in Africa

by businesswireindia.com

October 1, 2018

Business Wire India

  • The song has been written and sung by Tom Close, a famous singer from Rwanda
  • Merck Foundation continues its efforts to raises awareness on infertility and tries to bring in a cultural shift through art.
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany launched a song “Life is Bigger” to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as part of Merck more than a Mother community awareness campaign.
 
The song has been written and sung by Tom Close, a doctor and singer from Rwanda. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother explained, “The song communicates an important message to the society that not only women but men too can be the cause of infertility. It also speaks about the stigma attached to infertility, articulates that life is bigger than having children and delivers Merck Foundation’s key message that a woman is more than a mother and men are more than just fathers.
 
“I had too much fun working on this beautiful song ‘Life is Bigger’ with a promising singer and songwriter from Rwanda, who is also a doctor. The song addresses infertility stigma with the aim of raising awareness about male infertility and sensitizing the community that #MenToo can suffer infertility not only women, and call upon every husband to share the journey of infertility treatment with his wife,” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.
 
Merck Foundation has been working at all levels to bring in a cultural shift in the African society and has been advocating for the women who aren’t able to bear children against the discrimination, isolation and violence.
 
“Art has the capacity and influence to make the problem felt, which further stimulates emotions and leads to engagement and action. Hence we used this medium to address the issue of infertility with a special focus on male infertility to encourage men to speak up about their infertility and join the treatment journey with their wives. I personally believe that this song will add significant value to influence the culture change we are advocating,” concluded Dr. Rasha Kelej. Source: Businesswire

