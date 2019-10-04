Merck Foundation Partners With the First Lady of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Underscore Their Commitment to Build Healthcare Capacity in the Country

by businesswireindia.com

Category TV Radio Print Media Online Media Prize Money USD 1000 USD 1000 USD 1000 USD 1000

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their firstoninin partnership withandtogether withto break the stigma around infertility in Lesotho and rest of Africa.explained, “Based on my meeting with the First Lady of Lesotho,we are very happy to underscore our long-term commitment to build healthcare capacity in the country. We are also very proud to appointas thecampaign to raise awareness about infertility prevention, male infertility and define interventions to break infertility stigma. Moreover, we will be happy to provide training to doctors from Lesotho in the fields of Fertility, Diabetes and Cancer Care.”“Merck Foundation will work closely with the office of theto introduce innovative ideas that will engage different sectors to create a culture shift with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and make a great impact in a short time. We plan to conclude the execution of our programs in our meeting with Her Excellency in Accra Ghana, during Merck Foundation’s annual conference,. However, to start with, we are conducing, the first health media training in Lesotho to educate media on how to break the stigma of infertility through their valuable work,” addedThe training program is a part of ‘community awareness Program and was organized for the first time in Lesotho for local media representatives and media students.emphasized, “We are happy to host this training program together with Merck Foundation. Media has the power to bring about a culture shift in our society.”The training was addressed by the, stalwarts of media industry, including international faculty and infertility experts.Moreover, it provided a great opportunity for the journalists to meet the experts and also to network with each other and work as a unit to eradicate the stigma around infertility in Lesotho and rest of Africa. It was attended by journalists working for Print, TV, Radio and Online media and journalism students.“The Merck Health Media Training program focused on the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Africa. It was designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues,” addedMerck Foundation also announced Call for Application forfor Lesotho and rest of Africa. Thewere launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities.The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Lesotho and rest of Africa.Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from Lesotho and rest of Africa.Entries can be submitted tillEntries can be submitted via email toSource: Businesswire