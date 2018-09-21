Merck Foundation to Organize Merck Health Media Training to Break the Stigma Around Infertility in Senegal and Rest of Africa

Merck Foundation will also announce the Call for Application for “Merck More than a Mother” ‘Media Recognition Awards’ 2018
from Senegal and rest of Africa. The “Merck More than a Mother” ‘Media Recognition Awards’ were launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities. The winners were awarded at an award ceremony conducted earlier this year in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Merck Health Media Training is be organized on the side-lines of Fifth Edition
of “MERCK AFRICA ASIA LUMNIARY”
being organized in Dakar, Senegal on the 30th
& 31st
of October 2018,
under the patronage of The President of The Republic of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL
and The First Lady of Senegal, H.E. MARIEME FAYE SALL,
and in partnership with the Ministry of Health of Senegal
. It will be attended by more than 450 healthcare providers, policy makers, academia and researchers from over 45 English and French-speaking African and Asian countries. The objective is to improve disease management, early detection, and prevention, build healthcare and scientific research capacity and improve access to innovative and equitable healthcare solutions across the continent.
Merck Foundation conducted its First Health Media Training for English speaking media representatives earlier this year in Nairobi. The program saw attendance from journalists from over 200 journalists from various African countries like Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Gambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana, Liberia, Cameroon, Burundi, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, and Sierra Leona.
Merck Foundation will also organize a similar training program for media representatives from French-speaking countries in Mauritius in December 2018.
Source: Businesswire