Merck Foundation to Underscore Their Long Term Commitment to Build Healthcare Capacity in Senegal

by businesswireindia.com

Merck Foundation discusses their healthcare development programs with The President of Senegal

5th Edition of “Merck Africa Asia Luminary” to be conducted at CICAD, Dakar on 30th & 31st of October 2018 under the patronage of The President and in partnership with Ministry of Health of Senegal.

Merck Foundation met the Minister of Health of Senegal to discuss their Cancer Access Program.

Merck Foundation CEO was also invited to WHO Regional meeting for African Ministers of Health to share her experience of developing “Merck More than a Mother” campaign.

met His Excellencyto discuss Merck Foundation’s strong and long-term commitment to build healthcare capacity on 30th August 2018 in Senegal. Merck Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany.“I am proud and elated to meet The President to discuss Merck Foundation’s commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of people of Senegal by improving access to quality and equitable healthcare in the country,” emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej.During the meeting, Dr. Kelej also finalized Merck Foundation’s annual conferenceofto be conducted at CICAD, Dakar, Senegal on, and in partnership with the. It will be attended by more than 450 healthcare providers, policy makers, academia and researchers from over 45 African and Asian countries. The objective is to improve disease management, early detection and prevention, build healthcare and scientific research capacity and improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions across Africa and AsiaMerck Foundation CEO also conducted a meeting with theto discuss the procedure for providing one and two years Oncology Fellowship to Senegalese doctors for the next five years. They also talked about the training for Fertility specialists to improve access to quality fertility care in the country and providing Diabetes Diploma in French to improve Diabetes care in Senegal.“We are excited to partner with Merck Foundation and are happy with their strong commitment and the efficient execution of their programs in the country,” saidMoreover, Dr. Rasha Kelej was invited by World Health Organization – WHO, during its Regional Meeting for African Ministers of Health in Dakar, to share her experience in conductingcampaign to improve access to fertility care and break the stigma around infertile women.“It was my pleasure to be a part of WHO’s Regional Meeting for Ministers of Health of Africa to discuss the inclusion of fertility care on the global health agenda. I look forward to a long-term relation with WHO to improve access to quality and equitable fertility care solutions and include infertility in the global health agenda. It is now time from my dream, to empower infertile women and couples in Africa and developing countries, to come true” concludedSource: Businesswire