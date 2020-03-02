‘Merck More Than a Mother' Media Recognition Awards 2019 Winners Announced by Merck Foundation

Business Wire India
- Merck Foundation announce the Call for Application for ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2020
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019
.
The awards were initiated with the aim to recognize and appreciate African Journalists who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples with that aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility.
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President Merck More Than a Mother
emphasized “We are delighted to announce the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019.
We received a good response, in form of several entries from the journalists across Africa. Thus, the Merck More Than a Mother Committee decided to create three Groups of Awards so that we could equally encourage talented and passionate media representatives across the continent. Moreover, we decided to create and announce Special Awards to encourage young African emergent media talents”.
The three groups are:
1. French Speaking African Countries
2. Southern African Countries
3. East African Countries
“I congratulate all the winners and appreciate their valuable contribution in sensitizing the African communities about infertility stigma.
I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues of infertility and stigma attached to it. It can also help raise awareness about male infertility and infertility prevention in Africa” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Here is the list of Award Winners:
French Speaking African Countries:
Special Award Winners:
|Name of the Journalist
|Country
|Media Category
|Place of Work
|Prize Money
|Richard TAMONE
|Guinea
|Print
|Le Standard
|USD 500
|Aimée NSHIMIRIMANA
|Burundi
|Radio
|Iindépendent Journalist
|USD 500
|Makan Soumaoro
|Guinea
|Radio
|–
|USD 500
|Jane Labous
|Senegal
|Film
|Freelancer
|USD 500
|Fatou Fadiga
|Guinea
|Film
|House Media RTG
|USD 500
Southern African Countries:
|Name of the Journalist
|Country
|Media Category
|Place of Work
|Prize Money
|Schola Bigaranya
|Burundi
|Radio
|RADIO TELEVISION NATIONALE DU BURUNDI
|USD 200
|DUSHIME Ornella
|Burundi
|Radio
|Destiny FM Radio
|USD 200
|MAHEBURWA Gaspard
|Burundi
|Radio
|Radio TV Buntu
|USD 200
|Divine Irakoze
|Burundi
|Radio
|
|USD 200
|Raphaël BIGIRIMANA
|Burundi
|Online
|National Radio Television
|USD 200
|Espérance NDAYISENGA
|Burundi
|Online
|Radio Télévision Nationale du Burundi
|USD 200
Special Award Winners:
|Name of the Journalist
|Country
|Media Category
|Place of Work
|Prize Money
|Abel Dzobo
|Zimbabwe
|Multimedia
|HELA TV
|USD 500
|Regina Kalinde
|Zambia
|Multimedia
|Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation
|USD 500
|John Manzongo
|Zimbabwe
|Online
|The Herald newspaper
|USD 500
|Memory Kutengule
|Malawi
|Online
|Malawi News Agency
|USD 500
|Mugugunye Moses Chigwa
|Zimbabwe
|Print
|The Standard
|USD 500
|Jessie Ngoma -Simengwa
|Zambia
|Print
|Times of Zambia
|USD 500
|Tashie masawi
|Zimbabwe
|Radio
|ZBC radio station Classic 263
|USD 500
|Charles Chindongo
|Malawi
|Radio
|Malawi Broadcasting Corporation
|USD 500
East African Countries:
|Name of the Journalist
|Country
|Media Category
|Place of Work
|Prize Money
|Patrick Musira
|Zimbabwe
|Print
|Afro News
|USD 200
|Roselyne Sachiti
|Zimbabwe
|Print
|The Herald
|USD 200
|Takudzwa Chihambakwe
|Zimbabwe
|Print
|Zimpapers Group
|USD 200
|Rutendo Makuti
|Zimbabwe
|Radio
|ZBC Radio
|USD 200
|Grace Nyenyezi Khombe
|Malawi
|Radio
|Zodiak Broadcasting Station
|USD 200
|Name of the Journalist
|Country
|Media Category
|Place of Work
|Prize Money
|Kelvin Kamau Ngendo
|Kenya
|Print
|Standard Media Group
|USD 500
|Gloria Aradi
|Kenya
|Print
|The Standard Media Group
|USD 500
|Zahra Namuli Ssentongo
|Uganda
|Multimedia
|NBS Television
|USD 500
|Namusoke Magezi
|Uganda
|Online
| –
|USD 500
|VERONICA ROMWALD MREMA
|Tanzania
|Online
|MTANZANIA Newspaper
|USD 500
|Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga
|Kenya
|Multimedia
|Citizen TV, Royal Media Services
|USD 500
|Dorcas Wangira
|Kenya
|Multimedia
|Citizen TV, Royal Media Services
|USD 500
Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2020.
The entries have been called from three groups:
- English Speaking African Countries
- French Speaking African Countries
- Portuguese Speaking African Countries
For more details on Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards, please visit: https://www.merck-foundation.com/awards/Merck-More-Than-a-Mother-Media-Recognition-Awards
About ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ campaign
“Merck More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.
With “Merck More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility on all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.
The Ambassadors of “Merck More Than a Mother” are:
|
H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana
|
H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia
|
H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia
|
H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The First Lady of Burundi
|
H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana
|
H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADO, The First Lady of Niger
|
H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic
|
H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The First Lady of Guinea Conakry
|
H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria
|
H.E. HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad
|
H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia
|
H.E FATIMA MAADA, The First Lady of Sierra Leone
|
H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville
|
H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The First Lady of Malawi
|
H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, The First Lady of Zambia
|
H.E. SYLVIA BONGO ONDIMBA, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo
|
H.E. KEÏTA AMINATA MAIGA, The First Lady of Mali
|
H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe
|
H.E. SYLVIA BONGO ONDIMBA, The First Lady of The Gabon
|
H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique
|
Merck Foundation is making history in many African countries where they never had fertility specialists or specialized fertility clinics before ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ intervention, to train the first fertility specialists such as; in Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Niger, Chad, Guinea, Ethiopia and Uganda.
Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;
- ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training
- ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards
- ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Film Awards
- Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it
- Children storybook, localized for each country
