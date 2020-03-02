  • Download mobile app
02 Mar 2020
‘Merck More Than a Mother' Media Recognition Awards 2019 Winners Announced by Merck Foundation

by businesswireindia.com

March 2, 2020

Business Wire India

  • Merck Foundation announce the Call for Application for ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2020
     
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019.
 
The awards were initiated with the aim to recognize and appreciate African Journalists who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples with that aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility.
 
Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President Merck More Than a Mother emphasized “We are delighted to announce the winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2019. We received a good response, in form of several entries from the journalists across Africa. Thus, the Merck More Than a Mother Committee decided to create three Groups of Awards so that we could equally encourage talented and passionate media representatives across the continent. Moreover, we decided to create and announce Special Awards to encourage young African emergent media talents”.

The three groups are:
1. French Speaking African Countries
2. Southern African Countries
3. East African Countries

“I congratulate all the winners and appreciate their valuable contribution in sensitizing the African communities about infertility stigma. I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues of infertility and stigma attached to it. It can also help raise awareness about male infertility and infertility prevention in Africa” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.
 
Here is the list of Award Winners:
 
French Speaking African Countries:
 
Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money
Richard TAMONE Guinea Print Le Standard
 		 USD 500
Aimée NSHIMIRIMANA Burundi Radio Iindépendent Journalist
 		 USD 500
Makan Soumaoro Guinea Radio USD 500
Jane Labous Senegal Film Freelancer USD 500
Fatou Fadiga Guinea Film House Media RTG USD 500
 
Special Award Winners:
 
Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money
Schola Bigaranya Burundi Radio RADIO TELEVISION NATIONALE DU BURUNDI USD 200
DUSHIME Ornella Burundi Radio Destiny FM Radio USD 200
MAHEBURWA Gaspard Burundi Radio Radio TV Buntu USD 200
Divine Irakoze Burundi Radio   USD 200
Raphaël BIGIRIMANA Burundi Online National Radio Television USD 200
Espérance NDAYISENGA Burundi Online Radio Télévision Nationale du Burundi USD 200
 
Southern African Countries:
 
Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money
Abel Dzobo Zimbabwe Multimedia HELA TV USD 500
Regina Kalinde Zambia Multimedia Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation USD 500
John Manzongo Zimbabwe Online  The Herald newspaper USD 500
Memory Kutengule Malawi Online  Malawi News Agency USD 500
Mugugunye Moses Chigwa Zimbabwe Print The Standard USD 500
Jessie Ngoma -Simengwa Zambia Print Times of Zambia USD 500
Tashie masawi Zimbabwe Radio ZBC radio station Classic 263 USD 500
Charles Chindongo Malawi Radio Malawi Broadcasting Corporation USD 500
 
Special Award Winners:
 
Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money
Patrick Musira Zimbabwe Print Afro News USD 200
Roselyne Sachiti Zimbabwe Print The Herald USD 200
Takudzwa Chihambakwe Zimbabwe Print Zimpapers Group USD 200
Rutendo Makuti Zimbabwe Radio ZBC Radio USD 200
Grace Nyenyezi Khombe Malawi Radio Zodiak Broadcasting Station USD 200
 
East African Countries:
 
Name of the Journalist Country Media Category Place of Work Prize Money
Kelvin Kamau Ngendo Kenya Print Standard Media Group USD 500
Gloria Aradi Kenya Print The Standard Media Group USD 500
Zahra Namuli Ssentongo Uganda Multimedia NBS Television USD 500
Namusoke Magezi Uganda Online  – USD 500
VERONICA ROMWALD MREMA Tanzania Online MTANZANIA Newspaper USD 500
Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga Kenya Multimedia Citizen TV, Royal Media Services USD 500
Dorcas Wangira Kenya Multimedia Citizen TV, Royal Media Services USD 500
 
 
Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards 2020. The entries have been called from three groups:
  1. English Speaking African Countries
  2. French Speaking African Countries
  3. Portuguese Speaking African Countries
 
For more details on Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards, please visit: https://www.merck-foundation.com/awards/Merck-More-Than-a-Mother-Media-Recognition-Awards 

About ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ campaign
 
“Merck More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.
 
With “Merck More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility on all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child. 
 
The Ambassadors of “Merck More Than a Mother” are:
 

H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana

H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia

H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia

H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The First Lady of Burundi

H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana

 

H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADO, The First Lady of Niger

H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic

H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The First Lady of Guinea Conakry

H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria

H.E. HINDA DEBY ITNO, The First Lady of Chad

H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia

H.E FATIMA MAADA, The First Lady of Sierra Leone

H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville

H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA, The First Lady of Malawi

H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, The First Lady of Zambia

H.E. SYLVIA BONGO ONDIMBA, The First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo

H.E. KEÏTA AMINATA MAIGA, The First Lady of Mali

H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe

H.E. SYLVIA BONGO ONDIMBA, The First Lady of The Gabon

H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique

 
 
Merck Foundation is making history in many African countries where they never had fertility specialists or specialized fertility clinics before ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ intervention, to train the first fertility specialists such as; in Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Niger, Chad, Guinea, Ethiopia and Uganda. 

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;
  • ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training
  • ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards
  • ‘Merck More than a Mother’ Film Awards
  • Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it
  • Children storybook, localized for each country
Source: Businesswire

