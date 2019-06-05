Merrill Corporation’s Due Diligence App Selected for Inclusion in Deloitte Tohmatsu’s M&A Advisory Solution

by businesswireindia.com

Merrill Corporation, the leading technology provider for M&A professionals around the world, today announced that DatasiteOne, its due diligence application, is now available as part of Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory LLC’s (DTFA) mergers & acquisition (M&A) advisory solution.

DatasiteOne, which provides secure, intelligent due diligence and enterprise collaboration, bolsters DTFA’s efforts to meet the needs of its clients with digital M&A services. Under the terms of the agreement, Merrill Corporation Japan will work with DTFA to provide virtual data room (VDR) services to DTFA’s Japanese clients.

“The application will help our advisors provide an even more robust suite of services to our thousands of M&A clients,” said Kazuhiro Fukushima, CEO of DTFA. “DatasiteOne will assist our clients by enabling the secure sharing of information such as financial and legal documents between sellers and buyers.”

“We are excited to team with DTFA to provide its clients with a wholly digital, intelligent and secure application to help its clients manage the due diligence process,” said Rusty Wiley, CEO of Merrill Corporation. “Organizations are often challenged by the complexity of content collaboration needs in the M&A due diligence process, especially ensuring the right level of access to multiple stakeholders to confidential corporate documents and using dashboards and analytics to aid in their strategic decision making.”

ABOUT MERRILL

Merrill Corporation is a leading global SaaS provider for participants in the M&A lifecycle. The company’s flagship platform, DatasiteOne, powers secure, intelligent due diligence and enterprise collaboration for thousands of deals in more than 170 countries. To learn more, visit www.merrillcorp.com.

ABOUT DELOITTE TOHMATSU FINANCIAL ADVISORY LLC

Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory LLC provides strategic and transactional related services with a focus mainly on M&A and crisis management matters in Japan. The firm is a member of Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, one of the largest professional services groups in Japan. For more information, please visit the Group’s website at www.deloitte.com/jp/en.

