MetLife Foundation Commits $25 Million to Global COVID-19 Response

MetLife Foundation yesterday announced that it is committing $25 million to the global response to COVID-19 in support of communities impacted by the pandemic. The grant funding from MetLife Foundation will span all regions where MetLife operates, and will address both short- and longer-term relief efforts.

“Supporting and protecting people is at the core of who we are and what MetLife stands for – in our business and in the Foundation’s giving,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf.

“MetLife Foundation is directing its resources to those most impacted by coronavirus. The communities where we work and live have never needed our support more, and we’re going to do everything we can to help.”

Initial grants will support communities and people with urgent needs for food, healthcare, childcare, and direct financial support. MetLife Foundation will also stand by its existing partners on the frontlines of helping low-income people and small businesses build financial health, helping them to respond quickly to emerging needs.

As part of this commitment, MetLife Foundation and other MetLife entities have already pledged $4 million to relief efforts in Asia, EMEA, Latin America, and the United States, including $1 million to U.S. food banks to help them deal with increased demand for their services as a result of coronavirus.

Over time, MetLife Foundation will closely monitor the global landscape for opportunities to deploy the remaining funds where they can make the biggest difference in helping people recover from the pandemic.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we believe financial health belongs to everyone. We bring together bold solutions, deep financial expertise and meaningful grants to build financial health for people and communities that are underserved and aspire for more. We partner with organizations around the world to create financial health solutions and build stronger communities, engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was created in 1976 to continue MetLife’s long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its founding through the end of 2019, MetLife Foundation provided more than $860 million in grants and $85 million in program-related investments to make a positive impact in the communities where MetLife operates. To date, our financial health work has reached 9.9 million low-income individuals in 42 countries. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (MetLife), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

