Mewar Scion is Young Hotelier of the Year – 2018

Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), the voice of the Hospitality Industry in India, today conferred “Young Hotelier of the year 2018” award to the Mewar/Udaipur royalty Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar. The award recognizes his exemplary hard work and talent in bringing about a significant change in the operations of the hotel and putting it firmly on a trajectory of sound financial growth.

At the award ceremony, Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, spoke about the role of young Hoteliers and how they are the role models of bringing in employment to millions through their sheer hard work and forward looking approach.

Accepting the award, Lakshyaraj Singh said, “I pick this award on behalf of the management, and employees who have nurtured the HRH group of hotels with precision, care and love. With Udaipur gaining the Heritage Status and the tag of one of the best places to live in India, as also India’s showcase to the World of Heritage and Luxury, more tourists are coming to visit the grandeur, hospitality and immerse in the beautiful culture."

Lakshyaraj Singh also added, "We are growing in complex, global & a connected world and I see great potential for Tourism in India, especially Udaipur to act as the interface of universal choice for hosting major cultural events, artistic and sports, in the world."

Mr. Garish Oberoi, President, FHRAI said, ‘It is indeed an honour to award Mr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, who as a proud member of FHRAI, has given a lot of time, presence and ideas to the association. We value his love for hospitality, impeccable integrity to the industry, and time-bound execution of projects within the group, to make him stand out as the Young Hotelier of the Year 2018.”