MG Motor India to Showcase Brand Legacy via Its First-Ever Documentary “The Morris Garages Story” on Discovery Channel

MG Motor India has announced the launch of its first-ever documentary “The Art of Motoring: The Morris Garages Story”, which encapsulates how the iconic brand’s rich legacy was built over the years and changed the world of sports motoring, forever. The documentary is part of a series of brand-building initiatives undertaken by MG Motor India to spread consumer awareness around its first vehicle launch in Q2, 2019. The 46-minute documentary will premiere on Discovery Channel on September 24 at 19:00 hrs.“The documentary aims to educate consumers on how the MG brand was established in 1924, starting as a performance-tuning outfit for Morris cars, and later how its roadsters became the most loved cars for celebrities and even the British Royal Family. We at MG Motor India are proud to have created this documentary which shows the feelings of emotions, love, passion, culture etc. associated with the MG cars – for consumers in India and around the world,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.The documentary also takes a closer look at MG’s record-breaking racing milestones in each decade and how the Octagonal badge has remained resilient despite various ownership changes. The narrative of the brand is built through the MG Car Club (MGCC) established in 1930 and its experienced members and classic car owners. The documentary has been produced by Blue Mango Films LLP, a production house based in New Delhi.Speaking about the launch of the first-ever documentary, John Day, President, MG Car Club UK (MGCC), said, “It is a rare opportunity to be able to present the story of a brand that has existed for over nine decades and not only influenced but changed how the automotive industry evolved and the Indian team has executed it wonderfully. The MG Car Club members, MG fans and loyalists around the world and here in UK as well have great hopes from MG’s India chapter.”As a pre-cursor to the launch of the documentary, MG Motor India has released a teaser, which can be viewed at:MG also plans to use digital and other platforms to sustain the content and amplify it including a pre-screening for select influencers.Source: Businesswire