MGM Healthcare Strengthens Top Team

Harish is a healthcare management professional with almost two decades of experience in the P&L role covering project management, operations, business transition and business development. He has worked across the healthcare ecosystem (hospitals, pharma consulting, medical technology consulting and ITES) across various geographies.

Confirming the appointment, Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare Private Limited said, "Ever since our inception last year,

ead the movement towards early and accurate diagnosis and treatment; and to deliver deep insights by making state-of-the-art technology and next generation cure accessible and affordable to people…thus enabling better quality of life. And for this to be implemented in an organised manner, we need people with proven track record in the healthcare management space

ighly

business and process focused professional with a keen interest in product management and strategic business planning for new and existing hospitals. I am happy to welcome him on board at MGM Healthcare; and am confident that he will

Harish was responsible for successfully starting and turnaround of several multi-specialty Quaternary care hospitals & Medi-City Projects for Manipal Group, Fortis Healthcare & Parkway Pantai India (IHH Berhad). He has managed 2000+ beds multi-geography healthcare facilities across India. During the last decade was responsible for few landmark clinical programs in India and South Asia, including the largest Cardiac Transplant Program

argest Artificial Heart / LVAD Program, largest Lung Transplant Program

argest Cadaver Kidney Transplant program. He was also associated with one of the world’s most prestigious and largest Liver Transplant program in India.

At MGM Healthcare, Harish will oversee the functions of Operations, Strategic Business Planning, Product Management, New Initiatives, Business Transition, Project Management, Business Development & Marketing, People Management and Talent Acquisition. All the divisional heads will be reporting in to him; and he would be directly reporting in to Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan.

, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of the city, today announced the appointment ofas theMGM Healthcare has aimed to l. In Harish we see a himplement a range of strategic initiatives to lead MGM to our next phase of growth.”, land the lCommenting on his appointment,said, “In a short span of a year, MGM Healthcare has today become a force to reckon with in the region, with unnmatched potential across medical specialities. I am honoured and overwhelmed to be part of this dynamic ‘Healthcaring Movement’ promoted with a positive and holistic treatment approach. I look forward to closely working with the entire team in realising MGM’s vision and mission. My primary focus will be to grow MGM to a strong position across healthcare verticals in the region and to model the desired changes for further growth and expansion.”Source: Businesswire