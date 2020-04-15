MHPS J-Series Gas Turbine Fleet Achieves One Million Commercial Operating Hours

by businesswireindia.com

Achieves World Record Reliability of 99.5%

Latest Enhancement Is the Largest, Most Fuel Efficient Gas Turbine in Operation Anywhere in the World

30% Renewable Hydrogen Capable, with 100% Capability in Development



Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ (MHPS) J-Series gas turbine installed fleet today reached one million hours of commercial operation, nearly double that of similar sized gas turbines from competitors. This gas turbine series — the company’s largest and most advanced — leads the industry with reliable, efficient power generation and flexibility to meet rigid new standards for reduced carbon emissions. Introduced in 2011, the J-Series delivers an industry-leading overall reliability of 99.5% and an efficiency greater than 64%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005220/en/

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 15, 2020 — Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ (MHPS) J-Series gas turbine installed fleet today reached one million hours of commercial operation. Shown: MHPS M501JAC rotor at Takasago Works. (Photo: Business Wire)

Forty-three J-Series gas turbines are in commercial operation, and total ordered capacity exceeds 25 GW globally. One hundred units have been technically selected in Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Peru, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States.

Donald Schubert, Principal at SHL Consulting LLC and former Senior Vice President of Marshes Global Power Practice, said, “MHPS continues to embrace proven technology throughout their gas turbine fleet. The insurability of the operating units remains at an all-time high for MHPS large frame machines.”

In many parts of the world, the J-Series gas turbine frequently replaces retired coal-fired power generation or is installed as an alternative to coal-fired power generation. Compared to the same size coal-fired power plants, one million J-Series operating hours has resulted in CO 2 emissions reduction of 270 million tons. This is equivalent to CO 2 emissions from 1,346,918 railcars of coal burned.

Ken Kawai, President and CEO of MHPS said, “As we reflect on the important milestone of achieving one million operating hours with our J-Series gas turbine, we know the most important part of that accomplishment is that we ran all those hours with 99.5% reliability. It all started with T-Point, our own combined cycle power plant in Takasago, Japan. Our extreme reliability is not by good luck. It is because we test the durability and reliability of every new technological advancement for 8,000 hours before shipping it to our customers. We have now built a second T-Point, T-Point 2, where our latest advancement, the cutting-edge air-cooled 60 Hz JAC, has just synced to the grid and achieved full load. Step-by-step, we have developed the largest, most reliable and most fuel-efficient gas turbine in the world.”

Recent innovations to the J-Series target further reductions in carbon emissions. Last month the company received an order from the Intermountain Power Agency, in Delta, Utah, for two JAC gas turbines capable of using up to 30% renewable hydrogen fuel. Eventually, these turbines will be capable of using 100% renewable hydrogen fuel. The 30% hydrogen system will reduce carbon emissions by more than 75% compared to the same size coal-fired power plant, and the 100% hydrogen system will eliminate carbon emissions entirely. MHPS is also developing grid-scale renewable hydrogen production and storage through the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES) project in Delta, Utah.

Paul Browning, President and CEO of MHPS Americas and newly appointed Chief Regional Officer for Europe, Africa and the Middle East, said, “Going forward, every gas turbine MHPS sells globally will have renewable hydrogen fuel capability. This allows our customers to purchase a natural gas power plant today, and convert it over time into a renewable energy storage facility. This gives plant operators flexibility now and into the future to choose what mix of natural gas power generation and renewable energy storage best meets the needs of their electrical grids. We are providing the power generation and storage solutions that enable our customers to combat climate change and advance human prosperity. This is a Change in Power.”

About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. (MHPS Americas), headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation and energy storage experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity. MHPS Americas’ expertise includes natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, and distributed renewable power generation technologies and services, along with renewable hydrogen and battery energy storage systems, environmental control systems solutions, and digital solutions enabling autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets throughout North and South America. MHPS Americas is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in power generation systems. Learn more about MHPS by visiting www.changeinpower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005220/en/

Source: Businesswire