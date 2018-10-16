MICA Records 100 Percent Summer Placements Highest Stipend Increases by 60 Percent and Average by 30 Percent

by businesswireindia.com

India’s premier institute for Strategic Marketing and Communication registered 100% summer placements for the 25th Batch of its flagship PGDM-Communications programme.A total of 180 chose to be placed through the Institute’s recently conducted Campus Placements process. A total of 55 companies participated in the summer placements. The trend of international placements from MICA continued this year too with students securing internships overseas. A company gave 3 full and part duration internships in China for the first time.The average domestic stipend was recorded as INR 81,090, with an increase of 30% from last year. The highest stipend rose to INR 3,20,000, a 60% increase over the previous year. * The highest number of offers were made in the Media and Entertainment sector, followed closely by Advertising, PR & Brand Communications, FMCD & Retail, Internet Based/E-Commerce Companies, FMCG and others.While regular recruiters like ABP, Amazon, Amul, DB Corp, DDB Mudra, Future Group, Google, GroupM, HT Media, LÓreal, Nivea, Publicis, Raymond, Royal Enfield, Sony, Shemaroo, Titan, Usha, VIP, Yes Bank and others continued their campus engagement, notable newcomers included Alt Balaji (Balaji Telefilms) and Zee5 (Essel Group) from the emerging OTT platforms businesses, besides companies like Apollo Tyres, Britannia, Del Monte (FieldFresh Foods), Intel, LinkedIn, Pidilite, Topline & Welspun, amongst others. 2 students took up internship offers from Hindustan Unilever after becoming the National Winners of their competition, HUL Carpe Diem Season 5.Selected students will undertake an 8-10 weeks’ internship with the companies in April-June, 2019.Associate Director, External Relations and Marketing, Prof. Vaneet Chhibber says, “We deeply value our industry partnerships and the experience and learnings that the internships provide to our students. The substantive enhancement in the stipends also indicates the increasing importance companies are attaching to summer placements.”President and Director, Dr. Shailendra Mehta commented on the successful placement season. He said, “MICAns are innovative strategists, known to think with both creative vigor and business acumen. The continued 100% placements is a testament of the industry's affirmation of the value MICA delivers in its courses as well as the talent of its students.”*for the duration of the internship of 8 weeks.Source: Businesswire