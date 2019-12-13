Migsun Rooftop to be Delivered 2 Years before the Deadline

Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country is all set to deliver one of its projects – Migsun Roof – at least 2 years before the schedule timeline. The project which is located at Raj Nagar Extension was launched in June 2017 and as per RERA registered time frame, the project is supposed to be delivered in 2022. However, due to brisk progress, the developer is schedule to deliver it by March 2020.

Developed across 24,000 sq. mtr, Migsun Roof has a total of 816 units of varied sizes of 660 sq. ft. to 995 sq. ft. in specification of 1BHK, 2BHK & 3BHK.

Recently, Migsun has also received Occupational Certificate for its project Migsun Ultimo. The Company is currently developing 16 projects including both residential and commercial across various locations. Besides Migsun Roof, some of major projects that company is executing include Migsun Kiaan (Ghaziabad), Migsun Mannat (Greater Noida) and Migsun Twinnz (Greater Noida) among others. All of these projects are located in NCR region and offers top class amenities and facilities at a very competitive rates.

During the just concluded festive season, the Group received tremendous response of the customers and managed to book 557 units worth Rs. 260 crore, which is an achievement considering the overall market scenario.

Commenting on the early delivery much before the schedule time, Mr. Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group said, “We are extremely happy to announce that at a time when sector is getting bad name primarily due to delay in delivery of projects, we are all set to deliver Migsun Roof about 2 years ahead of the schedule. Ever since our inception, we have always believed that a satisfied customer is the biggest asset of our company and the earlier delivery is testimony of the fact that how much importance we accord to the same.”

According to a recent report by PropTiger.com , the real estate industry will deliver more than four lakh new units in the second half of this financial year. Another, 4.52 lakh ready-to-move-in homes are expected to join the market by FY21, the PropTiger report has estimated.