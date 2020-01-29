Milliken & Company Finalizes Acquisition of Borchers

by businesswireindia.com

Milliken & Company (“Milliken”), a global diversified manufacturer with more than a century and a half of materials science expertise, has formally acquired Borchers Group Limited (“Borchers”), a global specialty chemicals company known for its innovative high-performance coating additives and specialty catalyst solutions from The Jordan Company, L.P. (“TJC”). The transaction officially closed on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005647/en/

“When great teams come together, big things happen,” stated Halsey Cook, Milliken & Company president and CEO on closing the deal. “I’m excited to combine Borchers’ capabilities with Milliken’s long-term view and focus on innovation and sustainability.”

“Borchers brings expertise, products and customer knowledge in the paint and coatings industry,” commented Russ Rudolph, senior vice president, Milliken’s Coating Additives Business. “Combined with Milliken’s commitment to investment in long-term sustainable innovation and specialty chemicals global reach, this acquisition will accelerate solutions for the markets and customers we serve.”

As Borchers integrates into Milliken, daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers.

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Borchers carries a respected portfolio of additives for the coatings, inks and adhesives markets with a comprehensive range of cobalt-free driers, dispersants, rheology modifiers, wetting agents, polymerization catalysts and adhesion promoters.

Jones Day represented Milliken in the transaction. Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor, and Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal advisor to Borchers and TJC.

About Milliken & Company

Milliken has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for more than 150 years. Our research, design and manufacturing expertise reaches across a breadth of disciplines including specialty chemicals, floor covering, healthcare and performance and protective textiles. An unwavering commitment to ethics guides our work to redefine how we add strength and protection to products, how we infuse vibrancy and color into our surroundings, and how we care for the environment. For us, success is when discoveries made within Milliken help us all have more meaningful connections with the world. Discover Milliken at www.milliken.com, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Borchers Group Limited

Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Borchers is a global coating technologies platform providing value-added products that are critical components of overall formulations. The company’s products are often specified into customers’ formulations, which results in high retention rates and long-term relationships. Borchers sells a broad set of products to approximately 1,000 customers in a wide variety of applications and end markets. With manufacturing facilities in the United States and France along with technology and business development centers in the United States, Germany, China and India, Borchers is able to support both regional and multinational customers around the world. To learn more about Borchers, please visit www.borchers.com.

About The Jordan Company, L.P.

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that manages funds with original capital commitments in excess of $11 billion. TJC has a 38-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Industrials, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare & Consumer, and Telecom, Technology & Utility. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by its Operations Management Group, established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has an office in Chicago. For more information, please visit www.thejordancompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200128005647/en/

Source: Businesswire