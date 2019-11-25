Milton Recognized as “Brand of the Year” at the World Branding Awards 2019

Milton, a leading manufacturer and marketer of houseware products in India and across the world wins the prestigious “Brand of the Year” award at the World Branding Awards 2019. The international award ceremony held at Kensington Palace, London recognised and celebrated some of the best global and national brands for their work and achievements.

Left to Right: Ajay Vaghani – Founder and Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares receives the award from Richard Rowles, Chairman, World Branding Forum

Now celebrating their 10th Edition, The World Branding Awards, an exclusive event in which along with the Global awards, the National Award is presented to the very top brands in each participating country. These are brands that are household names in their home country and have been judged to be truly exceptional. To be named ‘Brand of the Year’ is an illustrious and reputable achievement as not every category, and not every country is awarded. Winners are evaluated through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting – 230,000 consumers around the globe. The WBA have recognized some of the biggest brands across the world as winners at the 2019-20 ceremony. Leading brands like LEGO®, Netflix, Spotify took home the Global award, with brands like Cadbury (United Kingdom), Thai Airways (Thailand) and Aqua Gulf (Kuwait) among the few National tier winners, along with Milton being the only brand in India.

Launched in 1972, Milton has been conceptualized with the endeavor to providing innovative and efficient houseware products to customers that bring convenience to life. These include a range of products that are inspired from the day-to-day lives of the modern Indian customer and offer solutions to everyday problems. Some of the products in the Milton portfolio include bottles, casseroles, tiffins, flasks, jars to name a few. Brand campaigns which include ad campaigns, digital activations, PR and collaborations with suitable influencers and platforms for Milton have seen the brand seamlessly command immense credibility across segments and all age brackets. This deep unwavering commitment to bring a positive change to the everyday lives of consumers has won them consumer loyalty in India, and across more than 60 countries worldwide.

Ajay Vaghani – Founder and Managing Director, Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. says, “It is a great honor to receive this global recognition and to be awarded the ‘Brand of the Year’ title at the World Branding Awards. It reinforces the belief in our vision and testament that Milton products are the pride of every home across India and other global destinations. We thank the World Branding Forum for recognizing our endeavor to bring efficiency and convenience to consumer lives and households by intelligently integrating smart technology into our products. We have always believed our products to be the best as we design and create them with utmost attention to every stage of production. But to have consumers validate this by voting for us as ‘Brand of the Year’ makes it all the more special."

Richard Rowles, Chairman, World Branding Forum adds, “This is a celebration of the continuous efforts that is vital to building outstanding brands. These brands have established strong brand recall, top-of-mind awareness and trust among their consumers. The Awards are an acknowledgement to the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market. As consumer votes constitute seventy percent of the final score, winners of the Awards must have strong brand recall among their consumers.”

About Hamilton

Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers, wholesale suppliers, distributors and exporters of houseware products across the world formed in the year 2000. Since its inception in 1972, Milton, one of its flagship brands has carved a niche for itself amongst its customers as a pioneer of the houseware industry.

Today, the company is propelling ahead with numerous brands under the Hamilton group that have become a truly global homeware name. Hamilton's flagship brands, Milton, Treo, Claro and Spotzero are designed to solve the daily problems faced by the modern Indian consumers who desire quality products with maximum utility. Hamilton products are sold across all trade channels – B2B, B2C, Retail Outlets and Online marketplaces.

About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a global, non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. This includes those who work in the branding, design, marketing, advertising, public relations and communications disciplines worldwide. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach.

For more information, please visit brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Awards

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognises the achievements of some of the best brands in the world. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting.

For more information, please visit awards.brandingforum.org.