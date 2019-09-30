MindChampion Learning Systems Limited Bags IDA Education Awards 2019

by businesswireindia.com

, has bagged theas thein the Education sector. The award was received by, Executive Vice President & Head – Solutions, Products & Alliances, Skills & Careers Group, NIIT Ltd. recently in Bengaluru, at the IDA Corporate Awards 2019 organized by Didac India.is an academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables continuous practice and assessment. It is a 360-degree online solution with features like student-practice engine, assessment conﬁgurator and detailed analytics that enables students identify and focus on improvement areas. It empowers teachers make informed decisions basis student’s performance and plan classroom instruction accordingly.Practice plus is designed to help students achieve higher levels of learning through practice to attain mastery across the concepts. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student’s performance. Individualized practice supports each learner to help and practice at their own pace.said, “Practice Plus is a breakthrough initiative by NIIT designed to make everyday practice of school curriculum more effective and result-oriented for students, teachers and parents. I wholeheartedly thank IDA for this encouragement and recognition.”NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of School Learning Solutions that comprises– Interactive Classroom;– Math Lab & English Lab;– IT Wizard, Math Classic, English Classic, Science Classic & My pals are here;– Practice Plus and– Quick School, Career guidance & Counselling programs.The IDA Education Awards presented by India Didactics Association, are given to reward pioneering initiatives taken by educational institutions/organizations with the focus on factors enhancing the student learning outcomes. They aim towards identifying and acknowledging educational institutions that have transformed teaching, learning, and employability outcomes.Source: Businesswire