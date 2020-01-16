Mindteck Increases Delivery Capacity by 30 Percent

by businesswireindia.com

Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, officially opened a second office in Bengaluru.The company’s new office is close to International Tech Park (ITPL/ITBP) and amidst the ever-evolving landscape of Global In-house Centers (GICs), established by GE, Airbus, Boeing, Unilever, PepsiCo, NetApp, and several other well-known multinationals. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure with seating for ambitious and talented application support, testing and development teams working primarily in storage and cloud technology. The space will also be used to accommodate the growing overflow of staff in the company’s automation, analytics and IoT practices.Mr. Sanjeev Kathpalia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This expansion reflects a growth strategy built on past delivery successes and our enduring, organization-wide commitment to ensure positive experiences and outcomes for every client, every single day. Last year alone we added 25 new clients to the roster, and in the past two years we have doubled million-dollar-plus engagements. Current projects span across domains and geographies and include implementations in cloud, analytics, automation and IoT. We are also engaged in complete test framework development and product platform automated testing with a three-year project for a national leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions. Certainly, the demand exists – so, all-in-all, building delivery capacity and associated technologies, plus creating a way for the teams to choose to work at either of our office locations, made sense.” He added, “Though we’re not at capacity yet, it’s also been satisfying to hear that team members whose homes and children’s schools are in the neighboring area are happier about the added flexibility and reduced commuting time.”Since its establishment in 1991, Mindteck’s clientele has included top-tier Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, leading universities, and government entities. Engagements with industry leaders around the globe include the Top 2 Storage companies, Top 4 Medical Device companies, Top 5 Semiconductor companies, and Top 7 Analytical Instrument companies. Recent wins include business with a leading Information Communications Technologies (ICT) provider in Singapore, a leading German multinational conglomerate, and the Romanian and German divisions of a Fortune 500 technology company.Source: Businesswire