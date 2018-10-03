Miss and Mrs Global Diva of India Launched at Iconic Achievers’ Forum 2018 at Mumbai

Business Wire India
WBR Corp, one of the leading branding companies in Asia, has recently organized a splendid mega event 'Iconic Achievers' Forum'. The main motive of organizing 'Iconic Achievers' Forum' was to recognize the topmost Iconic personalities from different sectors from the entire nation on the same platform. The ceremony was a premium networking opportunity between celebrities and corporates.
Iconic Achievers Ceremony was a glorious event which was embedded with both celebrities and visionary leaders of Asia who are well-known all across the world. 'Iconic Achievers' Forum' was organized on September 29, 2018 at Novotel hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. The ceremony was graced by Mr. Sandeep Patil (Former Cricketer & Selector)
. Along with the leading celebrities, the best iconic leaders and brands were honored from the industry for their contribution in accelerating the growth of India in different sectors.
The winners of this prestigious award included:
Mr. Sonu Nigam (Singer), Ms. Geeta Kapur (Choreographer), Mr. Ulhas Muke (President – Dabbawala Association), Mr. Ashwin Sanghi (Author), Save The Children India (NGO), Mr. Harpal Singh Sokhi (Chef), Mr. Irshad Kamil (Lyricist), Mr. Deven Bhojani (Actor & Director), Mr. Samir Soni (Actor), Ms. Delnaaz Irani (Actor), Mr. Iqbal Khan (Actor), Mr. Nakul Mehta (Actor), Dr. Naeem Sadiq, Dr. Amit Kamle, Mr. Amit Sadh (Actor), Dr. Mir Jawad Zar Khan, Ms. Hina Khan (Actor), Dr. Susheel Kumar Chaturvedi, Mr. Sourabh Raaj Jain (Actor), Ms. Nikita Dutta (Actor), Mr. Mubeen Saudagar (Comedian), Mr. Ash King (Singer), Mr. Gurmeet Choudhary (Actor), Ms. Sona Mohapatra (Singer), Ms. Jannat Zubair Rahmani (Actor), Ms. Tridha Choudhury (Actor), Mr. Bhuvan Bam (BB Vines), Ms. Mithila Palkar (Actor), Ms. Suhira Banerjee etc.
This ceremony also witnessed the launch of Miss & Mrs Global Diva of India
, a Beauty Pageant where contestants are participating from all across the Country. Auditions are currently being conducted in more than 22 cities across the country.
For more details visit our website https://wbrcorp.org/global-diva/
All the pageant contestants will undergo 3 Days Grooming, Personality Development, Yoga, Ramp Walk & Styling Training Sessions. Ms. Soha Ali Khan & Mr. Ranvijay Singh
are the Chief Guests and part of our finale jury. The grand finale will happen in Delhi in the month of December 2018.
“WBR Corp is continuously working towards creating unique branding platforms and strategies for organizations and professionals across the globe. The number of organizations and professionals participating in our felicitation programs is increasing with each ceremony. It is a clear testimony to the fact that our efforts result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of our winners. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services they offer as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards,” said Ms. S Gupta, Director of WBR Corp.
Source: Businesswire