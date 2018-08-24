  • Download mobile app

24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday

  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
  • Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
  • ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Mitsui Chemicals to Expand Production Capacity of LUCANT™

by businesswireindia.com

August 24, 2018

Business Wire India

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TOKYO:4183)(President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) announced the decision to construct a new plant for the production of LUCANT™, hydrocarbon-based synthetic fluid, at its Ichihara Works in response to the expansion of global demand.

 

LUCANT(TM) (Photo: Business Wire)

LUCANT(TM) (Photo: Business Wire)

 

[Outline of New plant]
1. Product   Hydrocarbon-based synthetic oil
2. Brand Name   LUCANT ™
3. Location   Ichihara Works of Mitsui chemicals
4. Production Capacity   20,000ton/year
5. Schedule   Commercial operations: February 2021
 

LUCANT™ is a high performance, hydrocarbon-based, specialty synthetic fluid used primarily as a viscosity modifier. It is used in the most demanding applications including automotive driveline, industrial lubricants and greases, and is the approved choice for leading OEMs and global oil marketers. Mitsui Chemicals was the first manufacturer to offer to the market this unique synthetic fluid which boasts industry leading efficiency and durability.

 

The investment in additional LUCANT™ capacity will allow us to meet the evolving and demanding needs of the Lubricant market.
Mitsui Chemicals has decided to strengthen our production capacity for LUCANT™ in order to secure a stable supply capability and drive its business growth.

 

 

 

 
