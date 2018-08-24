Mitsui Chemicals to Expand Production Capacity of LUCANT™

by businesswireindia.com

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (TOKYO:4183)(President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) announced the decision to construct a new plant for the production of LUCANT™, hydrocarbon-based synthetic fluid, at its Ichihara Works in response to the expansion of global demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005209/en/

LUCANT(TM) (Photo: Business Wire)

[Outline of New plant] 1. Product Hydrocarbon-based synthetic oil 2. Brand Name LUCANT ™ 3. Location Ichihara Works of Mitsui chemicals 4. Production Capacity 20,000ton/year 5. Schedule Commercial operations: February 2021

LUCANT™ is a high performance, hydrocarbon-based, specialty synthetic fluid used primarily as a viscosity modifier. It is used in the most demanding applications including automotive driveline, industrial lubricants and greases, and is the approved choice for leading OEMs and global oil marketers. Mitsui Chemicals was the first manufacturer to offer to the market this unique synthetic fluid which boasts industry leading efficiency and durability.

The investment in additional LUCANT™ capacity will allow us to meet the evolving and demanding needs of the Lubricant market.

Mitsui Chemicals has decided to strengthen our production capacity for LUCANT™ in order to secure a stable supply capability and drive its business growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005209/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005209/en/Source: Businesswire