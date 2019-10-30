Mobeewave and IDEMIA Extend Partnership to Deploy Secure Mobile Point of Sale and Fare Validation Across Australia

by businesswireindia.com

Money20/20 — Mobeewave, a pioneer in contactless mobile card payment acceptance, and IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, have announced an expansion of their partnership to deploy NFC-enabled contactless payment acceptance and validation on mobile devices across Australia.

The two companies have collaborated since 2017 to deliver a white-labelled mobile point of sale (mPOS) application, leveraging IDEMIA’s world-leading Digital Enablement Platform, for acquirers such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, that enables merchants to accept debit and credit payments by tapping contactless cards and digital wallets onto NFC-enabled devices; without the need for dongles, cables or additional hardware.

They have also developed a fare validation app allowing transit officers to validate contactless payment fares using off-the-shelf devices. This has seen significant success with two hundred thousand travellers validated since launch.

“We’re excited to expand our strategic partnership with Mobeewave. Our companies are aligned with our vision of driving frictionless and effortless payment acceptance and validation across Australia. Through Mobeewave’s patented, PCI-compliant contactless payment processing platform, and by leveraging our Digital Enablement Platform, we are paving the way for Australia to be a world leader in frictionless, effortless and secure payment innovation,” said James King, Senior Vice President of Sales and Global Markets, Digital Business Unit, IDEMIA.

“Bricks and mortar businesses are increasingly frustrated with the complexities of accepting payments. Ninety-seven per cent of all Australian companies are micro and small businesses*, and they have been underserved for far too long by the lack of easy, frictionless and affordable card payment acceptance solutions. What’s more, together with IDEMIA, we have been able to adapt our technology to provide public transport companies with a simple payment validation tool, driving innovation and simplicity across a variety of sectors. We look forward to broadening the scope of our partnership with IDEMIA across Australia,” added Benjamin du Haÿs, co-Founder, Mobeewave.

